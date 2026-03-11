SGB investment: ₹11,710 gain per gram as RBI sets redemption at ₹15,920; new tax rules from April 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set the premature redemption price for Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2019-20 Series-X at ₹15,920 per unit, resulting in an absolute return of ₹11,710 per gram for investors who bought the bonds at the issue price. The redemption price will be applicable from March 11, 2026, and has been calculated based on the average closing price of gold for the last three business days — March 6, March 9, and March 10, 2026.

The redemption value marks a sharp rise from the original issue price of the bond. When the SGB 2019-20 Series-X was launched, the price was fixed at ₹4,210 per gram for online subscribers and ₹4,260 per gram for offline purchases. With the redemption price now at ₹15,920, investors who subscribed online are seeing an absolute gain of ₹11,710 per gram, reflecting the strong rally in gold prices over the past six years.

In percentage terms, the capital appreciation works out to about 278% simple return, calculated without including the 2.5% annual interest that SGB investors receive on the initial investment. The RBI’s pricing formula, which takes the average of recent gold closing prices published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), ensures that investors exiting before maturity receive a value linked closely to prevailing market rates.

For example, an investor who invested ₹1 lakh at the time of issue would now receive roughly ₹3.78 lakh on redemption, excluding the interest income earned during the holding period. When the annual interest payouts are added, the effective return becomes even higher, making this series one of the most profitable SGB tranches redeemed so far.

The RBI announces premature redemption prices for SGBs periodically, allowing investors to exit after the fifth year of holding, even though the bonds have an eight-year maturity. This facility provides liquidity while retaining the benefit of gold price appreciation and government-backed security.

Market participants note that the ₹11,710 per gram absolute return highlights the strong performance of gold during a period marked by global uncertainty, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, and strong central-bank buying. Compared with traditional fixed-income products, the returns from this SGB series are significantly higher, reinforcing the appeal of sovereign gold bonds as a long-term investment option.

Apart from capital gains, SGBs also provide 2.5% annual interest on the original investment, paid semi-annually, which enhances the total return but is not included in the redemption price calculation. The current redemption value therefore reflects only the price appreciation component.

The RBI’s announcement of the ₹15,920 redemption price for SGB 2019-20 Series-X once again underlines the role of sovereign gold bonds as a cost-efficient alternative to physical gold, offering price gains, periodic interest, and sovereign guarantee, while avoiding storage and purity concerns associated with bullion.

Tax changes on SGB from April 1

The taxability of capital gains from Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) bought in the secondary market has long been debated. While the Finance Ministry treated such gains as taxable, some investors believed the exemption applied to all SGB redemptions. The Finance Bill 2026 has now clarified the rule by amending Section 70(1)(x) of the Income Tax Act, 2025, restricting the exemption only to original subscribers who hold the bond until maturity.

According to the Budget Memorandum, the exemption will apply only if the investor purchased the SGB at the time of original issuance and retained it continuously until redemption. Bonds bought from the secondary market or redeemed prematurely will be taxable.

The new rule will take effect from April 1, 2026, and will apply from Tax Year 2026-27 onwards.