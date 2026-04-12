SGB vs digital gold vs physical gold: What should you buy this Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Akshaya Tritiya, falling on April 19, 2026, is traditionally seen as an auspicious time to buy gold, with many investors viewing it as both a cultural purchase and a long-term store of value. However, with multiple options now available—Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), digital gold, and physical gold—the decision is no longer straightforward.

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Gold prices currently remain largely stable, trading in a narrow range. At present, gold prices in India remained largely steady, with a marginal uptick across purity levels. According to market data, 24-carat gold is currently priced at ₹15,236 per gram, while 22-carat and 18-carat gold stand at ₹13,966 and ₹11,427 per gram, respectively.

The increase was minimal -- 24K gold rose by just ₹1 per gram -- indicating a stable market rather than any sharp movement driven by global cues. The broad-based but muted rise across categories suggests that gold is currently trading in a range-bound phase, with no strong directional trigger.

Across major Indian cities, prices remain largely uniform. Cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune are all reporting similar levels, with 24K gold at ₹15,236 per gram and 22K at ₹13,966.

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However, Chennai continues to trade at a premium, with 24K gold priced at ₹15,410 per gram, followed by Delhi at ₹15,251.

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Sovereign Gold Bonds

SGBs remain one of the most efficient ways to invest in gold, particularly for long-term investors. Issued by the RBI, these bonds not only track gold prices but also offer an additional 2.5% annual interest. They eliminate storage risks and historically offered tax-free capital gains at maturity. However, a key change introduced on April 1, 2026, alters their attractiveness. While primary issuances held till maturity still enjoy tax-free capital gains, bonds bought from the secondary market are now taxed at 12.5% without indexation. This means SGBs are now best suited for investors who can commit to a long holding period and invest through primary issuances rather than trading on exchanges.

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Digital gold

Digital gold has emerged as a highly convenient way to buy 24K, 99.9% pure gold online—starting with as little as ₹1—without worrying about storage or security. Platforms partner with entities like SafeGold or MMTC-PAMP to store equivalent physical gold in insured, bank-grade vaults. You can buy, sell, or even convert these holdings into physical coins or bars, with prices linked to real-time international rates.

Key features make digital gold especially appealing. It offers instant ownership and liquidity through apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, HDFC Securities, and Motilal Oswal. The low entry barrier enables micro-investing, while secure storage eliminates the need for lockers. Investors also have the flexibility to redeem holdings into physical gold or jewellery, and pricing remains transparent and market-linked.

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However, despite these advantages, SEBI has issued a clear caution. Most digital gold products are not regulated by the market watchdog and do not fall under recognized investment categories like securities or commodity derivatives.

This creates material risks. There is no regulatory oversight on storage audits, counterparty risk, or redemption guarantees. If a platform defaults or shuts down, investor protection mechanisms may be absent, leaving you exposed.

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For a more secure approach, SEBI-regulated options such as Gold ETFs, gold mutual funds, and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) offer transparency, liquidity, and legal safeguards.

The bottom line: digital gold may be convenient, but regulatory backing should be a non-negotiable factor in your investment decisions.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: How silver prices have moved since last year's Akshaya Tritiya

Physical gold

Physical gold: Traditional but costly

Physical gold, whether in the form of jewellery, coins, or bars, remains the most popular choice during Akshaya Tritiya due to its cultural and emotional value.

For investment purposes, however, coins and bars (24K, BIS-hallmarked) are more efficient than jewellery, which includes making charges and lower purity levels. These additional costs, along with GST, can reduce returns significantly.

Storage is another concern, requiring lockers or safekeeping arrangements, adding to costs and risks.

Costs are another major drawback. Buying physical gold involves GST and making charges, especially in jewellery, which can range around 8–10% and directly impact returns when selling. Unlike financial gold, these costs are not recoverable.

While physical gold is relatively liquid, selling jewellery often involves deductions, further impacting realised value.

So, what should you choose?

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The right choice depends on your objective:

For long-term investment: SGBs remain the most efficient, provided you invest via primary issuance and hold till maturity.

For flexibility and small investments: Digital gold offers convenience but comes with regulatory risks.

For cultural or consumption needs: Physical gold, especially jewellery, remains relevant despite higher costs.