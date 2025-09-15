'Sheep mentality...:' Financial advisor warns Indian investors not to ignoer Bitcoin’s $1mn potential

Akshat Shrivastava, Founder of Wisdom Hatch, has sparked debate on social media after urging Indian investors to rethink their stance on Bitcoin (BTC). In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shrivastava wrote, “By the time most Indian investors realize the value of BTC, BTC will be 1Mn USD. There is comfort in the crowd. But, money is never made by following sheep mentality. Not saying you should put your entire net worth into BTC. But, maybe the naysayers should at least be open to studying the asset.”

From pennies to pandemic-era surge

Since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin has transformed from a fringe digital experiment to a trillion-dollar asset class. Initially trading for less than a cent, BTC crossed $1,000 for the first time in 2013, only to face steep corrections in subsequent years.

The COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point for the cryptocurrency. In March 2020, when global markets crashed, Bitcoin was trading near $5,000. Within just a year, it skyrocketed past $60,000, driven by institutional adoption, retail participation, and growing narratives around it being “digital gold.”

Current rally and future projections

Bitcoin has recently witnessed another strong rally, with prices climbing steadily amid expectations of further institutional inflows, ETF approvals, and a potential global shift towards decentralised assets. Several analysts project that Bitcoin could touch the $100,000 mark in the near future, while more aggressive forecasts — including Shrivastava’s $1 million scenario — suggest exponential growth if adoption accelerates.

Indian context: Conservative yet curious

In India, crypto investments remain controversial, with regulatory uncertainty and tax rules discouraging many retail investors. Despite this, surveys show that young Indians are increasingly exploring Bitcoin as part of their portfolios. Shrivastava’s comments highlight the tension between mainstream skepticism and the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class worldwide.