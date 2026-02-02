Silver crash is a sale, not a sell-off, says Robert Kiyosaki amid white metal price rout

Gold and silver prices are undergoing one of their sharpest corrections in recent years, wiping out a large portion of the extraordinary gains seen during the previous rally. The sell-off has coincided with a shift away from safe-haven and speculative buying that had earlier pushed precious metals to record highs amid global uncertainty, geopolitical risks and aggressive positioning by investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Monday, the decline extended across both international and domestic markets. In overseas trade, gold was hovering near $4,500 an ounce, down about 7.7%, while silver fell much more sharply, losing nearly 14% to trade around $72 an ounce. Indian markets mirrored the global rout. MCX gold futures for the April 2, 2026 contract slipped 4.57% to around ₹1,40,999 per 10 grams, while silver futures for the March 5, 2026 contract plunged close to 13% to ₹2,30,732 per kg.

The magnitude of the correction has been striking. Gold has fallen more than $1,100 from its all-time high, while silver has shed almost $50 from its peak. As of February 2, gold is down roughly 25% from its record high of $5,602.23, while silver has slumped nearly 40% from its lifetime high of $121, underlining the scale of the reversal after a historic rally.

Advertisement

Reacting to the sharp fall, Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, weighed in with a characteristically blunt assessment. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki drew a parallel between consumer behaviour during retail sales and investor reactions during market crashes.

“Difference between rich people and poor people: When Walmart has a SALE poor people rush in and buy, buy, buy. Yet when the Financial Asset Market has a sale… a.k.a… crash the poor sell and run… while the rich rush in… and buy, buy, buy,” he wrote. Referring to the ongoing correction, Kiyosaki added that gold, silver and Bitcoin had “gone on sale” and said he was waiting with cash in hand to buy more.

Advertisement

DIfFERENCE BETWEEN Rich People and Poor People:



When Walmart has a SALE poor people rush in and buy, buy, buy.



Yet when the Financial Asset Market has a sale….a.k.a…..CRASH…

the poor sell and run….while the rich rush in….and buy, buy, buy.



The gold, silver, and Bitcoin… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 1, 2026

Kiyosaki’s comments reflect his long-standing view that sharp corrections are opportunities rather than signals to exit. His outlook on silver, in particular, is rooted in its dual role. Unlike gold, which is largely seen as a store of value, silver has extensive industrial applications, ranging from solar panels and electronics to electric vehicles, medical equipment and defence technologies. Kiyosaki believes this growing industrial demand strengthens silver’s long-term fundamentals, even if prices remain volatile in the short term.

He has also repeatedly argued that short-term price swings matter less than the long-term erosion of fiat currencies. Linking his investment strategy to rising US debt levels and monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury, Kiyosaki frames his accumulation of precious metals and digital assets as protection against currency debasement rather than an attempt to time market bottoms.

What other experts say

Veteran trader Peter Brandt also commented on the silver rout, offering a more technical perspective. In a post on X, Brandt remarked, “Interesting to see that all the big-mouthed Silver bulls who projected an opening above $90 have crawled into their caves.” However, he clarified that silver is “worth owning, not arguing about.” Describing himself as a Bayesian trader, Brandt said he relies on charts and price action rather than narratives. While acknowledging near-term downside, he noted that the long-term chart of silver points to much higher levels — potentially $600 — though not in a straight line and possibly after revisiting levels near $60.

Advertisement

The sharp correction has also spilled over into exchange-traded funds linked to precious metals. Silver ETFs witnessed heavy selling, with losses extending for a third consecutive session. Funds such as Kotak Silver ETF and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF plunged as much as 20% in a single session, while SBI Silver ETF, Axis Silver ETF, HDFC Silver ETF and Nippon India Silver ETF also saw declines ranging from 19% to 20%. Over just three trading sessions, most silver ETFs have lost more than 40%, erasing a significant chunk of gains built over the past year.

As markets digest the correction, opinions remain divided. While short-term sentiment has clearly turned cautious, voices like Kiyosaki’s suggest that long-term believers in precious metals may view the sell-off not as a collapse, but as a rare buying opportunity amid heightened volatility.