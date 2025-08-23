Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
investment
Silver surge alert: Rs 2 lakh/kg within reach — How to position your portfolio

Silver surge alert: Rs 2 lakh/kg within reach — How to position your portfolio

Silver prices in India are on a sharp upward trajectory, with experts predicting they could reach Rs 2 lakh per kilogram soon. Investors are eyeing silver investment options, including coins, bars, ETFs, and commodity markets, to benefit from the ongoing silver price rally and industrial demand surge.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 23, 2025 2:28 PM IST
Silver surge alert: Rs 2 lakh/kg within reach — How to position your portfolioSilver plays a critical role in sectors including electronics, photovoltaic cells, and medical equipment.

Silver has long held a cherished place in Indian households, second only to gold, but its value extends far beyond tradition. From family heirlooms and temple offerings to industrial applications, silver remains a versatile and highly sought-after asset. With gold prices reaching record highs, investors are increasingly eyeing silver and other white precious metals as a growth-oriented alternative with industrial relevance.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to CA Nitin Kaushik, the landmark price of Rs 2 lakh per kilogram may be closer than many expect. “Silver has already jumped roughly 30% in 2025, touching an all-time high of ₹1.11 lakh per kilogram in India,” he notes. Driving this surge is rising demand across industries such as solar energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and 5G technology, coupled with safe-haven buying amid global economic uncertainties. Limited supply growth has further intensified upward pressure on prices.

Silver plays a critical role in sectors including electronics, photovoltaic cells, and medical equipment. Its price in India reflects a mix of global market trends, industrial consumption, and cultural buying patterns, making it a unique asset class for both investors and industrial stakeholders.

Advertisement

Analysts’ outlook

Experts predict a possible 15–20% upside in the next 12–24 months. “If the current rally sustains, ₹2 lakh per kilogram is not just possible—it’s probable,” Kaushik said. Long-term investors are advised to accumulate physical silver, while traders can capitalize on momentum but should avoid over-leveraging.

Market Snapshot

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, September silver contracts recently slipped Rs 183, or 0.16%, to Rs 1,13,523 per kilogram, with a turnover of 14,778 lots. Analysts attributed the dip to profit-booking by participants. Globally, silver was trading at USD 38.01 per ounce in New York, down 0.36%.

Advertisement

Aksha Kamboj, Vice President of the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Executive Chairperson at Aspect Global Ventures, said: “Silver’s double role as both a bullion and industrial metal continues to support its healthy trend. With prices currently at ₹113,906 per kilogram, industrial demand and safe-haven purchases keep the upward trajectory intact. The ~30% rally this year, driven by solar and EV applications, makes near-term targets of ₹1.40 lakh per kilogram feasible, and even ₹2 lakh per kilogram by 2026 achievable. Occasional profit-taking is natural, but strong investor interest, particularly through ETFs, sustains spot prices.”

How to invest in Silver in India

Investors can choose from multiple formats:

Silver Coins: Ideal for smaller investments, available via banks and jewellers, with slightly higher premiums for design and packaging.

Silver Bars: Best for larger investments, offering better value per gram, but requiring secure storage.

Silver Jewellery: Decorative silver is less ideal for pure investment due to making charges and mixed metals.

Silver ETFs: Track spot prices in real-time, offering clarity and transparency under SEBI regulations.

Commodity Futures: A market-linked option for higher-risk investors, without holding physical silver.

Tax Implications

Silver purchases attract a flat 3% GST, applicable to coins, bars, and jewellery, including making charges. For silver ETFs:

Advertisement

Long-term gains (held >3 years): Taxed at 20% with indexation.

Short-term gains (sold ≤3 years): Taxed as per individual income slab.

Understanding these investment formats and tax implications helps investors make informed decisions and plan for wealth creation while navigating the rapidly rising silver market.

Published on: Aug 23, 2025 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today