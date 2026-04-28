SIP vs PPF: Why the real decision lies in allocation, not choice

The debate between SIPs and PPF has persisted in investor conversations for years, often framed as a binary choice. Yet, practitioners argue that the comparison itself reflects a deeper misunderstanding of how portfolios are constructed.

“It’s fundamentally flawed since they represent two distinct asset classes…SIP and PPF are wrappers around very different risk profiles,” says Srinivas Bolisetti, CFP, Founder, Wealthify.me. The distinction is structural. SIPs provide exposure to market-linked growth, while PPF offers capital protection, tax efficiency, and enforced discipline.

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Treating them as substitutes ignores a basic truth: they solve different problems within a portfolio.

This framing shifts the discussion from product comparison to allocation. Growth and stability are not competing objectives but complementary ones. As Sarvjeet Singh Virk, CEO, jUMPP, explains, “Allocation should evolve with life stages, income stability, and risk appetite. Younger investors, with longer horizons, can tilt towards SIPs while using PPF as a safety layer.”

Deciding allocations

The mechanics of allocation are more nuanced than simple rules. Bolisetti argues that time horizon, income stability, and risk tolerance interact in shaping decisions. Time horizon determines the capacity for risk, income stability influences the ability to stay invested, and risk tolerance governs behaviour during market stress. In practice, he notes that what matters is not theoretical tolerance but whether an investor can remain invested during a 30-40% drawdown.

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Salma Sony, SEBI Registered Investment Advisor, frames the hierarchy differently, placing risk appetite first, followed by income stability and time horizon. The divergence underscores a broader point: allocation is inherently contextual.

This also explains why fixed ratios fail to hold. Bolisetti points out that rules like “60:40 SIP vs PPF” may appear neat but rarely survive real-world complexity. Since PPF carries a 15-year lock-in, it limits rebalancing, which is central to asset allocation. Rigid frameworks, therefore, can mislead.

Return expectations further complicate the narrative. Virk notes that while equity markets may deliver 10-12% nominal returns over time, real returns, after inflation and tax, are closer to 6-8%. By contrast, PPF, with a nominal rate of around 7.1%, offers a real return of roughly between 2-3%. The gap highlights the trade-off: equities drive purchasing power growth, while PPF anchors stability.

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This is where expectations often diverge from reality. “The 12-15% return assumption…should be viewed as a long-term average rather than a guaranteed outcome,” says Vikram Singhvee, Co-Founder, Venn Wealth. He notes that outcomes depend on valuation at entry, market cycles, and holding periods. Investors entering at elevated valuations may need to temper expectations, while those investing during downturns may benefit disproportionately.

Behavioural risks

Even the best allocation frameworks, however, can falter if behaviour does not align. Industry data suggests discipline remains a weak link. Shrey Mehta, CFP®, Director, SMFS (Sanjay Mehta Financial Services), notes that SIP discontinuation rates have risen sharply, with investors exiting during corrections. Mehta observes that the difference between successful and unsuccessful investors is rarely the instrument itself, but the ability to stay invested through cycles.

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Mehta argues that behavioural risk outweighs market risk. Investors who exit during downturns miss the subsequent recovery, significantly affecting long-term outcomes. The evidence reinforces a simple principle: time in the market matters more than timing the market.

Interestingly, PPF’s rigidity plays a role here. Virk points out that its lock-in enforces discipline and protects investors from impulsive decisions, even though it limits liquidity. This duality makes PPF a behavioural hedge, particularly for investors prone to reacting to short-term volatility.

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Liquidity, however, remains a key consideration. Mehta explains that over-allocation to PPF during early career stages can create mismatches, especially when funds are needed for housing or career transitions.

The broader conclusion is less about choosing between SIP and PPF and more about integrating them effectively. As Mehta suggests, investors often treat the decision as a competition when it should begin with asset allocation.

In practical terms, Virk describes PPF as the “floor” of financial security, while equities form the “ceiling” for wealth creation. The portfolio, therefore, is not a choice between the two, but a calibrated balance, one that evolves with time, adapts to circumstances, and aligns with investor behaviour.