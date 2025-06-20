For many young professionals in their 20s and 30s, starting a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in a mutual fund feels like the first—and sometimes only—step toward financial independence. But according to Chartered Accountant Abhishek Walia, relying solely on SIPs without a broader strategy can leave investors unprepared when real financial needs arise.

"A SIP is just a vehicle. Not a destination," says Walia, whose recent post on X sparked widespread discussion about common investing pitfalls. He warns that many investors mistake the ease of SIPs for comprehensive financial planning.

“A SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) is just a mode of investing. But where you're investing, how much, and why—that’s where the real planning begins,” he noted.

Typically, individuals start with a Rs 5,000-a-month SIP in a trending mutual fund, feel good about being ‘disciplined,’ and never review it. But when it’s time to fund a master’s degree, plan a wedding, or make a house down payment, they find the corpus falling short.

For example, investing Rs 5,000 monthly for five years results in ₹3 lakh (excluding market returns). While this shows regularity, it’s often far from sufficient for major life goals like buying a home or studying abroad.

Walia stresses that the root issue is not the SIP itself, but the absence of goal-based investing. “Don’t confuse automation with direction. Discipline without clarity is just expensive guesswork,” he cautioned.

He advises young investors to follow a structured approach:

Start with a clear goal. Identify what you’re saving for and determine the exact amount needed—for instance, ₹20 lakh in five years.

Reverse-calculate the monthly investment. Use your goal and timeline to decide the required SIP amount.

Select the appropriate asset class. Choose between equity, debt, or hybrid funds based on your risk appetite and investment horizon.

Automate the process. Once the plan is clear, use SIPs to ensure consistency and avoid emotional decision-making.

“If your money doesn’t know its job, it won’t perform,” Walia summed up. “It’s not about investing more. It’s about investing better.”

As more young Indians step into investing, experts like Walia continue to advocate for intentional, goal-driven financial strategies rather than relying blindly on automated tools.