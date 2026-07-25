Special FD schemes in focus: How Bank of Baroda's 444-day deposit compares with SBI, PNB offerings

With interest rates varying widely across banks, fixed deposit (FD) investors are increasingly comparing special deposit schemes that offer higher returns than regular FDs. Several banks, including Bank of Baroda (BoB), State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB), currently offer limited-period deposits with unique tenures and preferential interest rates.

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Among these, Bank of Baroda's bob Square Drive Deposit Scheme has emerged as one of the notable offerings. The special FD comes with a fixed tenure of 444 days and offers interest rates of 6.45% per annum for general customers, 6.95% for senior citizens, and 7.05% for super senior citizens aged 80 years and above.

For investors opting for non-callable deposits—where premature withdrawal is not permitted—the bank offers an additional 5 basis points. This takes the interest rate to 6.50% for general depositors, 7.00% for senior citizens, and 7.10% for super senior citizens.

The scheme is available for retail term deposits of less than ₹3 crore and is applicable to resident, NRE and NRO customers. Senior citizen benefits, however, are available only to resident Indians, while customers aged 80 years and above receive an additional 10 basis points over the senior citizen rate.

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Individuals can open the deposit singly or jointly, while eligible clubs, associations, educational institutions, partnerships and companies can also invest under the scheme. Apart from the special interest rates and fixed tenure, all other terms and conditions remain similar to regular Bank of Baroda term deposits.

How does it compare?

Several public sector banks have introduced similar 444-day special deposits.

SBI's Amrit Vrishti scheme also carries a fixed tenure of 444 days and currently offers 6.45% for general customers and 6.95% for senior citizens. The minimum investment is ₹1,000, and deposits can be opened through branches, YONO or internet banking.

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SBI also offers SBI WeCare, a special FD exclusively for senior citizens. Available for deposits of five years and above, the scheme currently offers 7.05% per annum, including the additional premium over regular FD rates.

MUST READ: Tax-saving FDs: Top banks offering up to 8.60% interest, eligibility, tax benefits and key rules explained

Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank's 444-day special FD offers relatively higher returns, with 6.60% for general citizens, 7.10% for senior citizens, and 7.40% for super senior citizens, making it one of the highest-paying special FD schemes among large public sector banks.

Special FD Scheme Tenure General Senior Citizen Super Senior Bank of Baroda bob Square Drive 444 days 6.45% 6.95% 7.05% SBI Amrit Vrishti 444 days 6.45% 6.95% NA SBI WeCare 5 years & above NA 7.05% NA PNB Special FD 444 days 6.60% 7.10% 7.40%

While special FDs can provide better returns than standard deposits, investors should compare tenures, liquidity conditions, premature withdrawal rules and tax implications before locking in their savings, especially when choosing non-callable deposits.

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