Start early, stay consistent: How a small SIP can grow into Rs 1.18 crore in 18 years

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) remain one of the most effective ways to build wealth over the long term, thanks to the power of compounding and disciplined investing. A K Mandhan, CA and investment advisor, shared an example that illustrates how regular monthly investments — even in small amounts — can grow into a substantial corpus when invested consistently for 18 years at an expected annual return of 15.5%.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He shared that if an investor starts with just Rs 2,000 per month would invest a total of Rs 4.32 lakh over 18 years. With compounding returns of Rs 19.2 lakh, the total portfolio value would stand at Rs 23.5 lakh. Increase that SIP to Rs 4,000, and the corpus nearly doubles to Rs 47 lakh, with Rs 38.4 lakh being returns alone.

A Rs 6,000 monthly SIP, amounting to Rs 12.96 lakh over 18 years, could generate returns worth Rs 57.6 lakh — taking the final value to Rs 70.5 lakh. At Rs 8,000 per month, the investor would commit Rs 17.28 lakh and see it grow to Rs 94.1 lakh, with Rs 76.8 lakh as returns.

The biggest jump comes with a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000. The total investment of Rs 21.6 lakh could compound to a staggering Rs 1.18 crore, with Rs 96 lakh purely from market returns.

Advertisement

SIP Amount (₹/month) Total Invested (₹) Estimated Returns (₹) Total Corpus After 18 Years (₹) ₹2,000 ₹4.32 lakh ₹19.2 lakh ₹23.5 lakh ₹4,000 ₹8.64 lakh ₹38.4 lakh ₹47 lakh ₹6,000 ₹12.96 lakh ₹57.6 lakh ₹70.5 lakh ₹8,000 ₹17.28 lakh ₹76.8 lakh ₹94.1 lakh ₹10,000 ₹21.6 lakh ₹96 lakh ₹1.18 crore

Expected return:= 15.5% p.a.

Time: 18 years



SIP = ₹2,000/month

📈 Invested: ₹4.32L

💰 Returns: ₹19.2L

💼 Total: ₹23.5L



Start early, stay consistent.#Investing #SIP



₹4,000/month

📈 Invested: ₹8.64L

💰 Returns: ₹38.4L

💼 Total: ₹47L

Power of compounding.… — A K Mandhan (@A_K_Mandhan) June 7, 2025

SIP is a disciplined approach to investing in mutual funds, where individuals contribute a fixed amount regularly, typically monthly or quarterly. SIPs help investors benefit from rupee-cost averaging, meaning they buy more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high, reducing the average cost over time. This shields investors from market volatility and eliminates the need to time the market.

Advertisement

SIPs also promote financial discipline, making it easier for individuals to set aside small amounts toward long-term goals like retirement, child’s education, or home ownership. Since SIPs are automated, they encourage consistency and help investors gradually build wealth without impacting monthly budgets drastically.

Another major advantage is compounding — the returns generated on previous returns accelerate growth over time. The longer the investment horizon, the greater the compounding effect. SIPs are also highly flexible, allowing investors to increase or decrease contributions or pause them based on financial needs.

Financial planners stress that wealth creation is not about timing the market but staying disciplined and consistent. The longer the duration and the higher the investment, the more powerful compounding becomes. Starting early allows investors to put time on their side — the single most crucial factor in long-term investing.

Whether the goal is retirement, children's education, or financial freedom, SIPs provide a flexible and scalable way to achieve them. As the data shows, even modest monthly contributions can lead to seven-figure wealth if paired with time, consistency, and patience.