Start Early, Stay Invested: Women Leaders on the Power of Compounding

The advice is almost universal: start early, stay disciplined and let compounding do the rest. Yet for many Indian women, the journey from earning a salary to owning a diversified portfolio remains. Six Leaders -- spanning fund management, entrepreneurship, broking and financial consulting -- offer a clearer map.



The First Step

For Ennette Fernandes, fund manager at Canara Robeco Asset Management, the decision was almost instinctive. Working as a sell-side research associate gave her an early understanding of equity market dynamics, and investing began with her first salary. Her banker parents had instilled the savings habit even earlier; putting money to work in markets was a natural progression.

Bharti Sawant, fund manager at Mirae Asset Investment Managers, arrived at a similar conclusion through professional conviction. "The mantra is simple: in the long run, the goal is to make your money work for you, rather than spending your life working only to earn money." Working in and around financial markets gave her an early appreciation of how time and compounding build wealth, enough to move beyond saving and start investing properly.

Subarna Mukherjee, founder and global chief executive of ShopCulture, came to investing through family experience. Growing up in a middle-class household, she watched her father move from salaried employment to entrepreneurship. She pointed out that what kept the family financially stable through those volatile years was her father's prior investments and savings. When her own income arrived, she began disciplined investing from day one.

Meanwhile, for Seema Bansal, co-founder and executive director of DCGpac, the trigger was equally personal. Her earliest investments were long-term insurance products. She noted that these structured commitments -- dull as they might initially appear -- created the financial security and stability that later allowed her to take entrepreneurial risks. "Entrepreneurship itself was my biggest investment when we started DCGpac," she said. "Building a business requires patience, discipline, and long-term thinking -- the same principles that apply to investing."



The Lessons That Stuck

First investment decisions rarely go to plan, but the failures tend to teach more than the successes. Sawant recalled that, like most first-time investors, she was conscious of market fluctuations and made a few hasty decisions that led to losses. She pointed out that those early experiences proved valuable: they taught her that markets will always fluctuate, but long-term discipline and patience matter far more than trying to time entry perfectly.

Mukherjee reached a similar conclusion through equity mutual funds. "I learnt that one should not react emotionally to short-term market movements," she said. "Patience and persistence yields results in this area." Fernandes, who made her first significant investment via a lump-sum new fund offer, found the same lesson in compounding: keeping a longer investment horizon amplifies returns in ways that no short-term manoeuvre can match.



Allocation and Risk

All six women emphasised diversification over concentration, and long-term goals over short-term performance. Sawant is direct about the logic: equities form the core of her portfolio because they drive long-term wealth creation, while debt provides stability and liquidity across market cycles. She is sceptical of gold held for purely cultural reasons, of endowment insurance plans marketed as investments, and of fixed deposits that struggle to beat inflation. "Insurance should primarily be seen as protection rather than an investment vehicle," she pointed out.

Bansal, as an entrepreneur, is conscious that her business already represents a concentrated risk. Her personal portfolio is therefore deliberately conservative -- mutual funds through systematic investment plans, supplemented by the long-term insurance products she began investing in decades ago. She avoids direct equities entirely. She noted that mutual fund managers are experts in their respective domains, and that she trusts their professional expertise to manage diversified portfolios more effectively than she could alone.

Fernandes keeps a balanced, diversified mix, with equity leading, followed by real assets and then debt. Mukherjee's portfolio is moderately equity-focused for growth, complemented by debt instruments for stability and a slice of real assets including property and gold.

Vidhi Parikh, whole-time director and chief financial officer of Jainam Broking, frames the choice plainly: debt offers capital protection and reduces volatility; equities capture long-term economic growth. "A well-constructed portfolio is not about choosing one over the other," she argued, "but about combining safety with growth so investors can benefit from compounding while staying resilient through market cycles."

Choudhry's allocation reflects her institutional commitments. A significant portion sits in real assets -- property and business investment tied to Vikalp -- alongside equity for long-term growth and liquid debt instruments for stability. "My asset mix is driven by three factors: long-term perspective, risk balance, and alignment with my core work in education and institution building," she said.



Independence as Foundation

Several of the women returned unprompted to the question of emergency funds. The consensus was firm: a contingency corpus, held independently of family assets, is not optional. Sawant put it plainly -- "Financial independence begins with having your own financial foundation" -- and argued that every individual should hold investments in their own name. An emergency buffer removes the pressure of making decisions out of necessity rather than strategy.

Bansal was particularly emphatic on this point. "I strongly believe every woman should have her own financial safety net," she said, "because it provides confidence, security, and independence." She pointed out that many women rely on shared family financial structures and may not maintain independent reserves, which leaves them vulnerable when unexpected events occur.

Choudhry shared the view. As an entrepreneur, she observed, uncertainty is structural -- health emergencies, business disruptions and personal responsibilities can all arrive simultaneously. Her emergency corpus is intended precisely to separate day-to-day needs from long-term investments, so that the latter can compound undisturbed. "Building an emergency corpus is not just about financial planning," she said; "it is about ensuring stability, resilience, and the freedom to pursue meaningful entrepreneurial goals."



Staying Systematic

On portfolio management, all six converged on systems over instinct. Fernandes is concise: "It's a mix of both, but predominantly SIPs, as timing the market is inconsequential." Sawant acknowledged that her profession makes active tracking almost inevitable, but she nonetheless believes systematic investing forms the disciplined backbone. Regular contributions through SIPs reduce the temptation to trade on short-term noise and allow investors to participate across full market cycles.

Bansal is categorical on the point: consistency is the engine of wealth creation. Regular investments over long periods, she noted, deliver better outcomes than any attempt to pick the right moment. Mukherjee avoids frequent trading and focuses on consistent long-term allocation, rebalancing periodically but resisting the urge to react to volatility. Choudhry takes a similar approach -- largely systematic, with periodic reviews to ensure the asset mix remains aligned with her goals.



Starting Early, Owning the Journey

The advice the six women offer younger colleagues flows naturally from their own experience. Parikh distilled it to its essence: "The most valuable advantage is time." Starting early, even with small amounts, and building gradually towards equity allows investors to participate in long-term economic growth. Fernandes echoed her: start investing early, set clear goals to maintain discipline, and focus as much on managing risk as on chasing returns.

Sawant urged young women to invest in their own name from the start and build an emergency fund before worrying about portfolio construction. She pointed out that financial independence brings confidence and clarity in both personal and professional decisions -- something that even a small monthly SIP can begin to create.

Mukherjee was equally direct. "Financial independence is not only about earning money -- it's about understanding how money grows and making your own financial decisions," she said. She cautioned against allowing lifestyle inflation to outpace savings, and urged young women to educate themselves on the basics of equity, debt, risk and compounding before deferring to others.

Choudhry's parting thought was about confidence. Financial awareness, she argued, gives women not only security but also the freedom to make life and career choices independently. Bansal offered the same view in its plainest form: "Take ownership of your financial decisions. Financial independence is one of the most powerful forms of empowerment for women."

The message, across all six voices, is consistent: the earlier a woman starts, the more choices she creates for herself. The market, patient and indifferent, will do the rest.

