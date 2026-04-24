Sukanya Samriddhi premature withdrawal: When and how much corpus you can access

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), one of the government’s most popular small savings schemes for the girl child, is designed as a long-term investment tool. However, it does offer a carefully structured exit route for parents who need funds before maturity — especially for higher education. Under current rules, investors can withdraw up to 50% of the accumulated corpus, but only under specific conditions.

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When can you withdraw from SSY?

Premature or partial withdrawal is not allowed at any time. The scheme permits access to funds only when the account holder (the girl child) reaches a defined milestone.

You become eligible to withdraw once your daughter turns 18 years old or passes Class 10 — whichever is earlier. This condition ensures that the money is used for meaningful purposes like higher education rather than short-term expenses.

The withdrawal limit is capped at 50% of the account balance as of the end of the previous financial year. This provision ensures that a significant portion of the savings remains intact for future needs such as marriage or long-term security.

How much can you withdraw and how often?

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The scheme provides flexibility, but within defined boundaries:

Maximum withdrawal: 50% of previous year’s balance

Frequency: Once per financial year

Duration: Allowed for up to five years

Mode: Lump sum or instalments

This means parents can plan withdrawals in phases, aligning with college fees or other education-related expenses over multiple years.

Purpose and documentation requirements

The withdrawal is strictly tied to higher education expenses. To ensure compliance, you must submit proof such as:

Admission confirmation letter

Fee structure or fee receipt

Importantly, the withdrawal amount cannot exceed the actual educational requirement. This condition reinforces the scheme’s core objective — funding the girl child’s future.

Step-by-step process to withdraw funds

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The withdrawal process is relatively straightforward but requires proper documentation:

Check eligibility – Ensure the girl is at least 18 or has passed Class 10

Calculate eligible amount – Up to 50% of the previous year’s balance

Gather documents – Admission proof and fee details

Submit application – At the bank or post office where the account is held

Choose withdrawal mode – Lump sum or instalments

Plan usage – Keep in mind the one-withdrawal-per-year rule

Proper planning is essential, especially if education expenses are spread over several years.

What about premature closure?

In certain situations, the SSY account can be closed before maturity (21 years), but the rules are strict:

Marriage: Allowed after the girl turns 18 (within one month before or three months after marriage)

Death of account holder: Full payout to guardian

Extreme hardship: Medical emergencies or death of guardian (after 5 years)

Change in residency: If the account holder becomes a non-resident

Notably, closure is not allowed within the first five years, ensuring the scheme retains its long-term savings discipline.

Why this matters for investors

The SSY strikes a balance between disciplined long-term savings and practical flexibility. While it locks in funds to build a substantial corpus, it also ensures that parents can access money when it matters most — during their child’s education phase. With an interest rate of 8.2% (FY26) and EEE tax benefits, the scheme remains one of the most efficient tools for goal-based investing. The partial withdrawal feature adds a critical layer of liquidity without compromising the long-term objective.