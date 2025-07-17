Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
investment
'Sukanya Samriddhi won’t give your daughter ₹69 lakh': Planner alerts parents to inflation trap

'Sukanya Samriddhi won’t give your daughter ₹69 lakh': Planner alerts parents to inflation trap

He applies the same lens to NPS Vatsalya, a child-focused variant of the National Pension System. Though it shows a ₹1.4 crore maturity, only ₹35 lakh is accessible upfront, which, adjusted for 6% inflation over 21 years, equals just ₹8.4 lakh today.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 17, 2025 1:49 PM IST
'Sukanya Samriddhi won’t give your daughter ₹69 lakh': Planner alerts parents to inflation trapMundhra suggests children-focused mutual funds, which—at an assumed 12% annual return—can yield ₹1.4 crore before tax, translating to roughly ₹1.2 crore after tax, or about ₹34 lakh in today’s value.

Two of India’s most popular child investment schemes promise eye-catching returns—but what happens when you factor in inflation? One Guwahati-based planner is urging parents to take a closer look.

Gaurav Mundhra, a financial planner, took to LinkedIn this week with a blunt message: “Sukanya Samriddhi won’t give your daughter ₹69 lakhs. It’ll actually give her around ₹17 lacs—after adjusting for inflation over 21 years.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The post compares the real-world value of long-term investments like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and NPS Vatsalya to mutual fund alternatives. 

Mundhra explains that while SSY projects a ₹69 lakh maturity if one invests ₹1.5 lakh annually for 15 years, that figure drops significantly—to around ₹17–18 lakh in today’s terms—once inflation is considered.

He applies the same lens to NPS Vatsalya, a child-focused variant of the National Pension System. Though it shows a ₹1.4 crore maturity, only ₹35 lakh is accessible upfront, which, adjusted for 6% inflation over 21 years, equals just ₹8.4 lakh today.

“Now ask yourself: Will ₹8L or ₹17L be enough for your child’s education or marriage two decades from now?” he asks.

Instead, Mundhra suggests children-focused mutual funds, which—at an assumed 12% annual return—can yield ₹1.4 crore before tax, translating to roughly ₹1.2 crore after tax, or about ₹34 lakh in today’s value.

Advertisement

“Don’t plan for big numbers. Plan for real value,” he advises.

Mundhra’s post echoes a growing sentiment among planners: that traditional schemes offer safety but may not deliver the purchasing power needed for long-term goals. 

Published on: Jul 17, 2025 1:47 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today