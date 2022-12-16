Tata AIA Life Insurance opens Emerging Opportunities Fund, NFO open till Dec 30

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched the Emerging Opportunities Fund, and the new fund offering (NFO ) will be open till December 30, 2022, and will be available at Rs 10 per unit. The price is applicable only during the NFO period, the insurer announced.

The new fund will invest in mid-cap companies and emerging market leaders with the potential to generate significant future growth for its investors.

As per Tata AIA Life’s claim, the new offer will provide consumers a unique opportunity to benefit from the long-term growth potential of equity while securing their loved ones with the protection of a life insurance cover. Investments in the funds can be made through Tata AIA’s ULIP offerings like Fortune Pro, Wealth Pro, Fortune Maxima, and Wealth Maxima. Besides, investors’ funds will also be diverted to Tata AIA’s Param Rakshak Solutions.

Harshad Patil, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “As mid-cap companies continue to grow rapidly, investing in these stocks offers our policyholders a great opportunity to build wealth. Mid-cap stocks are likely to see healthy returns since India's market is on a growth trajectory. Our ULIP funds have performed well in comparison with benchmarks and are highly rated by rating agencies such as Morning Star. New funds such as the Emerging Opportunity Fund will offer our existing and new investors an opportunity to participate in the growth of the Indian markets through equity investments with the added benefit of life insurance.”

The investment objective of the Fund is to generate capital appreciation in the long term by investing in a portfolio of stocks that offer opportunities in the mid-cap space and emerging leaders in the new age sectors. Up to 30 per cent of the portfolio could be allocated by the fund to equity and equity-related securities that lie outside the mid-cap bracket.

“The fund aims to invest in a portfolio of stocks in the mid-cap space and emerging leaders in the new age sectors. Most of them are leaders in the industries in that they operate and provide a long runway for growth. With the new Fund’s ability to seamlessly move from mid and large-cap bias to mid and small-cap bias, we aim to capture such emerging long-term themes. This we believe is the key value-add of our new Fund offering,” Patil added.