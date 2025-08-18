'That 70k vacation may...': CA shares 9 brutal money rules for salaried Indians in 2025

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik laid out what he called the “9 Brutal Money Rules Every Indian Salaried Person Must Know in 2025.” His advice, aimed at helping young professionals strengthen their financial health, combines practical saving habits, investment strategies, and caution against lifestyle inflation.

Kaushik’s first rule urges salaried individuals to spend no more than 50% of their income, stressing that salary hikes should not automatically translate into higher expenses. The remaining half, he advises, should be saved and invested across diverse instruments like mutual funds, gold, NPS/PPF, stocks, ETFs, and even crypto — but only for those who understand the risks.

He further highlighted the importance of building a second income stream through freelancing, consulting, or digital platforms, and underscored that insurance is non-negotiable, calling health and term insurance essential safeguards against financial shocks.

Among his other rules, Kaushik warned against comparison-driven spending, advocated for using loans only for assets like education, affordable housing, or small businesses, and cautioned against relying on parental inheritance. He also pointed out how “lifestyle leaks” — frequent app-based food orders, impulse shopping, and excessive convenience spending — silently erode savings.

Concluding his advice, Kaushik reminded professionals to balance enjoyment with prudence: “That ₹70,000 vacation may bring joy, but a ₹70,000 SIP can bring freedom.”