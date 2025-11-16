The ₹10,000/month NPS plan that could quietly build ₹1 crore with one smart tweak

Most NPS investors are unknowingly leaving ₹22 lakh on the table. One wealth advisor says the key to unlocking that extra growth isn’t more money, it’s changing your asset mix as you age.

Many investors treat NPS as a set-it-and-forget-it plan. But those who actively rebalance their portfolio based on age are seeing significantly higher retirement corpus — without investing a rupee more.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The formula is simple: allocate more to equity in your early years to harness compounding, and gradually shift to bonds as retirement approaches to manage risk. “As your age goes up, your equity should come down — not your returns,” said a wealth advisor.

The suggested mix by age:

25–35 yrs: 75% Equity, 15% Corporate Bonds, 5% Govt Bonds, 5% Alternatives

36–45 yrs: 60% Equity, 25% Corporate Bonds, 10% Govt Bonds, 5% Alternatives

46–55 yrs: 40% Equity, 35% Corporate Bonds, 20% Govt Bonds, 5% Alternatives

56–60 yrs: 25% Equity, 40% Corporate Bonds, 30% Govt Bonds, 5% Alternatives

The impact is stark. A 35-year-old investing ₹10,000 monthly can accumulate ₹1.04 crore by retirement with a 9% return — compared to ₹82 lakh at 8%. That’s a ₹22 lakh difference driven purely by asset rebalancing.

Advertisement

Why it works:

Higher early equity boosts compounding

Bond shift later reduces volatility

Balanced allocation smooths out long-term returns

For investors aiming at a ₹1 crore retirement fund, this strategy may be the simplest way to close the gap — no extra capital, just smarter allocation.