Top 1% rule India’s total wealth: Expert breaks down on what it really takes to join the club

What does it really take to be in India’s richest 1%? According to tax expert CA Nitin Kaushik, the entry threshold may be lower than most people think: a net worth of just over Rs 1.52 crore. Far from being limited to billionaires like the Ambanis and Adanis, this bracket already includes many families in Tier-1 cities who own urban real estate.

But the numbers reveal a stark imbalance. The top 1% of Indians control nearly 40% of the nation’s total wealth, while the top 10% hold about 65%. The bottom 50% of the population collectively owns only 6%. Experts say this is not just inequality — it is a deep concentration of assets.

Where India’s rich are investing

Wealthy households in India tend to favor assets that appreciate over time. Their portfolios are typically heavy on:

Real Estate – urban property continues to be the cornerstone of wealth.

Gold – long trusted as a hedge against inflation and volatility.

Equity & Businesses – investments in listed companies, startups, or family-run enterprises.

In contrast, the middle class still leans on traditional savings such as fixed deposits and low-yield accounts, often waiting for the “perfect time” to invest. Analysts warn that this cautious approach prevents upward mobility.

“The real lesson is that salary alone won’t move you into the top brackets,” Kaushik notes. “Wealth isn’t about income, it’s about ownership of appreciating assets.”

India’s HNWIs

The growing concentration of wealth also reflects India’s rise as a hub for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). The Knight Frank Global Wealth Report 2025 ranks India as the fourth-largest home of HNWIs worldwide, with 85,698 individuals holding net worth above US$10 million. This accounts for 3.7% of the global HNWI population, putting India behind only the US, China, and Japan.

The report attributes this surge to India’s robust economic growth, booming entrepreneurship, and easier access to capital. Digital infrastructure — from widespread smartphone use to online banking — has also played a role in democratizing wealth creation.

Billionaires on the rise

India’s billionaire population has surged by 12% in just one year, climbing to 191 individuals in 2025 from 165 in 2023. That includes 26 new billionaires added in a single year, a sharp acceleration compared to just seven new entrants in 2019.

Together, Indian billionaires now control about US$0.95 trillion in wealth — more than their counterparts in France, Germany, or the UK, though still behind the US and China.

What Wealthy Indians Invest In

Much like their global peers, Indian HNWIs are heavily invested in real estate, which makes up nearly 30% of billionaire wealth worldwide. Beyond domestic property, Indian investors are expanding into international markets, with Dubai, London, and Singapore emerging as preferred hotspots.

There is also a visible shift towards equities and risk-based assets, setting Indian investors apart from conservative regions like Europe or Japan.

Looking forward, Knight Frank projects India’s HNWI population to rise by 43% by 2028, reaching 122,119 individuals. This would mark one of the fastest expansions of wealth globally. For the middle class, however, the gap is clear: relying solely on salaries and safe deposits won’t bridge the divide. In India’s new wealth reality, ownership of appreciating assets remains the true determinant of financial security and upward mobility.