US-Israel-Iran conflict: Morgan Stanley lists 7 key risks and market signals investors should watch

The escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran could have significant implications for global markets, inflation and economic growth, according to a recent Morgan Stanley report. The investment bank outlined seven key points investors should watch as geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East.

Here is a simplified breakdown of the major insights.

1. Duration of the conflict is critical

How long the conflict lasts will largely determine its economic impact. A short and contained conflict may have limited effects on markets and the broader economy.

However, if the fighting continues for several weeks or longer, it could create sustained pressure through higher oil prices, rising inflation and increased financial market volatility.

2. Strait of Hormuz is a major risk factor

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important oil routes in the world, carrying roughly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

If tensions escalate and oil shipments through this narrow waterway are disrupted, global energy prices could rise sharply. Higher fuel costs would likely increase inflation and reduce consumer spending.

3. Oil price spikes can quickly increase inflation

Morgan Stanley estimates that a 10% increase in oil prices could raise US consumer inflation by about 0.35% within three months.

Higher energy costs often spread across the economy through transportation, manufacturing and household expenses.

A stronger US dollar could partially offset inflation pressures, but prolonged geopolitical instability may still push prices higher.

4. Consumers may feel the impact after a delay

Initially, households may absorb higher fuel costs by using savings or maintaining spending levels.

However, Morgan Stanley notes that real consumption usually starts declining two to three months after an oil price shock and can remain weak for several months. The impact depends on how long energy prices stay elevated.

5. Political implications could rise in the US

Higher fuel and living costs could also influence the US midterm elections, where affordability is already a major concern.

Public reaction may remain muted if the conflict ends quickly. But if tensions persist and energy prices stay high, cost-of-living issues could become a more dominant political topic.

6. The Federal Reserve may face policy challenges

An energy shock could complicate the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

If inflation rises due to higher oil prices, the Fed may hesitate to cut rates. At the same time, tightening policy too aggressively could slow economic growth.

As a result, the central bank may prefer smaller rate adjustments or pause rate changes until the economic outlook becomes clearer.

7. Higher defence spending may affect markets

Military escalation could lead to a sharp increase in US defence spending. President Donald Trump has proposed a $1.5 trillion defence budget, which would be about 50% higher than current levels.

Higher government spending could widen fiscal deficits and push long-term bond yields higher. Rising bond yields can create pressure on both equities and long-duration bonds.

Market implications for investors

Historically, financial markets have sometimes performed well during wartime. For example, stocks delivered double-digit gains during the Gulf Wars within three to six months, with defence companies leading the rally. However, prolonged geopolitical tensions could keep oil prices elevated and increase market volatility.

Morgan Stanley notes that geopolitical risk is becoming a structural feature of global markets, rather than a temporary event. As a result, investors may increasingly consider sectors such as defence, aerospace, security and industrial supply chains, where government spending could drive long-term growth.