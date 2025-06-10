Want to be in India’s ultra-rich club?  You’ll need Rs 1.52 crore, points out expert

India has emerged as a leading global wealth hub, with a current population of 85,698 high net-worth individuals (HNWIs), placing it fourth worldwide—trailing only the United States, China, and Japan—according to the latest Global Wealth Report 2025 by property consulting firm Knight Frank.

In India, the entry threshold to join the country’s top 1% in 2025 stands at Rs 1.52 crore in net worth, reflecting a growing base of affluent individuals. However, this figure remains modest in comparison to global standards, investment advisor Advait Arora highlighted. To break into the top 1% in Monaco, one needs a staggering Rs 107 crore, followed by Switzerland at Rs 71 crore, the US at Rs 48 crore, and Australia at Rs 46 crore. Closer to home, Singapore’s cut-off is Rs 43 crore, UAE’s Rs 13 crore, and even Brazil’s Rs 3.6 crore—more than twice India’s level.

Despite the relatively lower threshold, India’s wealth landscape is expanding rapidly. The number of Indian billionaires rose by 12% year-on-year to 191 in 2024, and Knight Frank projects that India’s HNWI count will grow to 93,758 by 2028. As of end-2024, India’s billionaires collectively held $950 billion in assets, ranking third globally behind the US ($5.7 trillion) and China ($1.34 trillion).

Knight Frank attributes India’s wealth expansion to the explosive growth of urban hubs and wealth generation across sectors such as technology, real estate, and entrepreneurship. The report highlights that although India’s entry point for the top 1% is still modest compared to developed nations, the trajectory of wealth accumulation is rapidly accelerating.

The number of Indian ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), defined as those with net assets exceeding $10 million, rose by 6% in 2024 to reach 85,698. The billionaire count in India also jumped 12% year-on-year to 191, reinforcing India’s growing significance in the global wealth landscape.

Knight Frank projects that India will add nearly 8,000 new UHNWIs by 2028, pushing the count to 93,758. At the close of 2024, India’s billionaires collectively held $950 billion, ranking the country third globally in billionaire wealth. The United States topped the list with $5.7 trillion, followed by Mainland China with $1.34 trillion.

Knight Frank also highlighted the emergence of new global wealth centers beyond traditional Western economies. China’s surge, largely fuelled by its manufacturing dominance, reflects this shift. For India, the trend signals rising prosperity among tech entrepreneurs, real estate moguls, and startup founders in rapidly urbanizing regions. India’s lower threshold to join the elite 1% offers a unique perspective—showcasing a country on the move, with vast potential for upward mobility and wealth creation across diverse segments.