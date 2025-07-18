Want to future-proof your kid’s wealth? This finfluencer is using a 5,000-year-old tech rule

What do the Sumerians, Romans, and Tesla have in common? For finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava, they all prove one rule: whoever leads in technology, rules the world — and that's exactly how he's building his kids' investment portfolio.

In a LinkedIn post, the Wisdom Hatch founder distilled millennia of history into a single investment thesis: “Technology supremacy leads to economic supremacy.” From Sumerian hydraulics to Roman engineering to British naval dominance, Shrivastava argued that every major civilization rose on the back of tech innovation.

Now, he says, the same principle applies — but this time the race is digital.

Shrivastava spotlighted today’s tech titans leading breakthroughs across sectors: OpenAI, Grok, and Gemini for AI; Tesla and Waymo for self-driving; SpaceX and Rocket Lab for space; Meta’s push into immersive worlds; and biotech firms like CRISPR, Intellia, and Beam for gene editing.

He called these “public companies in which you can invest today.”

The finfluencer drew a clear investment line for young parents: “Give [your kids] high quality firms that are likely to be leaders of the tech world.”

He also touched on China’s growing capabilities, citing Huawei and DeepSeek as “crown jewels” — but pointed out the investment challenge: “There is no sensible structure to invest in Chinese firms.”

Shrivastava’s framework struck a chord with retail investors looking for long-term clarity in volatile markets. By rooting a forward-looking portfolio in historical patterns, he continues to carve a niche as one of India's most followed financial educators.

