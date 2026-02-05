What is DynaSIF? 360 ONE’s first SIF fund opens February 6 with equity long–short strategy

360 ONE Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its first offering under the Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) framework with the introduction of DynaSIF Equity Long–Short Fund, marking a new entrant in India’s evolving SIF segment. The open-ended equity strategy will open for subscription on February 6, 2026, and close on February 20, 2026.

DynaSIF Equity Long–Short Fund aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation by taking selective long and short positions in listed equities and equity derivatives. The strategy will maintain a minimum 80% exposure to equities and equity derivatives, with the ability to take limited short exposure of up to 25% through derivatives. It also has the flexibility to invest up to 20% in debt instruments and InvITs. The fund is sector-, market-cap-, and style-agnostic, allowing it to pursue structural, cyclical, and tactical opportunities across market conditions.

The benchmark for the fund is BSE 500 TRI, and it falls under Risk Band Level 5, reflecting its higher-risk, return-seeking profile suited to sophisticated investors. The minimum investment is set at Rs 10 lakh, while accredited investors can participate with a lower threshold of Rs 1 lakh. An exit load of 0.5% applies if redeemed within three months from the date of allotment, with no exit load thereafter.

The fund is the inaugural strategy under DynaSIF, a newly created investment platform by 360 ONE Mutual Fund. Inspired by the Greek word “dynamis”, meaning power and potential, DynaSIF is positioned as a bridge between traditional mutual funds and alternative investment strategies. The platform has been developed in line with SEBI’s SIF framework, offering greater investment flexibility while retaining the transparency, governance standards, and operational simplicity of mutual funds.

Commenting on the launch, Raghav Iyengar, Chief Executive Officer of 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd, said the DynaSIF platform reflects the firm’s effort to align innovation with prudence under the SIF framework. He noted that as market leadership and cycles shift more frequently, alpha generation may increasingly depend on adaptability, risk awareness, and differentiated investment thinking.

Anup Maheshwari, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, said the SIF structure allows for institutional-grade risk management and outcome-oriented strategies, while retaining the taxation and governance efficiencies of mutual funds.

The fund will be managed by Harsh Agarwal, who brings nearly two decades of experience across long–short and multi-asset strategies. Agarwal said the ability to go both long and short enables flexible positioning and more effective risk management, supported by deep fundamental research, quantitative signals, and disciplined use of derivatives.

Specialised Investment Funds

SIFs are emerging as a suitable option for accredited and sophisticated investors seeking to navigate equity market volatility with greater flexibility. Such investors typically have higher annual incomes, substantial net worth, strong knowledge of financial markets, portfolios dominated by financial assets, and a higher risk appetite compared with retail investors.

SIFs are designed for sophisticated investors, offering enhanced hedging tools and limited unhedged shorting flexibility. SIFs are market-linked investment products designed to bridge the gap between traditional mutual funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS). While mutual funds allow investments starting from a few hundred rupees and PMS offerings require a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh, SIFs occupy the middle ground with a minimum investment threshold of Rs 10 lakh. This makes them relevant for investors who have outgrown conventional mutual funds but do not yet meet the scale or preferences of PMS investors.

Recognising this gap, SEBI introduced a dedicated regulatory framework for SIFs. Under these guidelines, asset management companies must offer SIFs under a distinct brand name and logo, clearly differentiated from their regular mutual fund offerings to avoid investor confusion. AMCs can launch equity-oriented, debt-oriented, or hybrid SIFs, structured as open-ended, closed-ended, or interval funds.