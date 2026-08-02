Where should you invest in August? Large caps, banks and infrastructure emerge as top bets amid global uncertainty

Focus on domestic growth themes

The report notes that industrial production averaged 5.7% year-on-year during the first quarter of FY27, while services activity remained robust. Although inflation rose to 4.38% in June due to higher commodity prices and crude oil, the improvement in monsoon conditions has reduced concerns over food inflation. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance expects domestic demand to remain resilient despite global uncertainties.

This macro backdrop favours businesses driven by domestic consumption, credit growth and government spending.

Banking and financials remain the preferred sector

Among all sectors, banking and financial services stand out as one of the strongest investment opportunities this month.

The brokerage highlights that private banks and leading non-banking finance companies have continued to maintain healthy asset quality while delivering loan and credit growth of nearly 17-20%. Strong retail and SME lending, combined with improving operating leverage, has translated into robust earnings growth during the June quarter.

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With India's credit cycle remaining healthy, the sector continues to offer relatively attractive long-term opportunities.

Infrastructure and capital goods continue to benefit

Government capital expenditure remains another major investment theme.

Engineering, infrastructure and capital goods companies continue to report healthy execution pipelines and strong order books, supported by sustained public spending on infrastructure projects. Management commentary has also indicated confidence in future earnings visibility.

For investors looking to benefit from India's long-term infrastructure push, this segment remains well positioned.

Be selective within technology

While large IT companies have reported relatively subdued sequential growth, the outlook is more favourable for select mid-cap technology companies.

Businesses focused on digital infrastructure, data centres and specialised technology services have posted stronger revenue growth backed by healthy deal wins. Rather than taking broad exposure to the IT sector, investors may benefit from a stock-specific approach.

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Avoid chasing expensive pockets

One of the report's biggest messages is that valuations across the broader market have become increasingly stretched.

The Nifty Realty index has been the best-performing sector so far in FY27 with gains of 34.5%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 has also delivered strong returns. However, the brokerage notes that although the Nifty 50's one-year forward valuation has slipped below its 10-year average, the broader NSE 500 index is trading above its long-term average, reflecting richer valuations in many mid- and small-cap stocks.

This suggests investors should avoid indiscriminately buying stocks simply because they have rallied sharply.

Investment strategy for August

Based on the outlook, investors may consider gradually allocating fresh money toward high-quality large-cap companies, especially in banking, financial services, infrastructure and capital goods. Select opportunities also exist in mid-cap technology firms benefiting from digital infrastructure spending. At the same time, maintaining valuation discipline is important, particularly in overheated segments of the broader market.

With geopolitical developments, commodity prices and inflation likely to influence market sentiment in the coming weeks, a diversified portfolio focused on fundamentally strong businesses appears to be the preferred strategy for August, according to the report.