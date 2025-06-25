Why asset allocation matters: How to build resilient portfolios in volatile times, Canara Robeco AMC's Shridatta Bhandwaldar decodes

In a financial world shaped by constant change—rising inflation, interest rate swings, geopolitical tensions, and market corrections—investors are under pressure to protect capital while still aiming for long-term returns. That’s where asset allocation steps in as a powerful ally.

“Investors face the key challenge of generating long-term returns without being overwhelmed by short-term risks,” says Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head of Equities at Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited.

Asset allocation is the strategic mix of different asset classes—equity, debt, commodities like gold and silver—within a portfolio. This approach is not about chasing the best-performing asset each year, but about spreading risk to reduce shocks and increase the probability of stable, long-term growth.

Bhandwaldar points out that over the last decade, no single asset class has consistently outperformed. “Equity, fixed income, and commodities have all taken turns leading and lagging,” he explains. For instance, fixed income outperformed in 2015, commodities led in 2016, and equities took over in 2017.

A deeper look into bull market phases further strengthens the case for diversification. During the period from December 10, 2011, to March 1, 2015, equities delivered a stellar return, significantly outperforming other asset classes, while gold and silver declined. However, in a more recent equity rally from April 1, 2023, to September 27, 2024, while equities still led in terms of return, the performance gap narrowed considerably. Gold and silver delivered robust returns, and fixed income generated a stable return. This divergence underscores the fact that different types of investments tend to respond in unique ways to similar macroeconomic or financial conditions.

This variability underscores the importance of diversification. “The variability is not a flaw but a feature,” Bhandwaldar notes. “When harnessed properly, it becomes a powerful diversification tool through a multi-asset allocation strategy.”

Multi-asset allocation (MAAS) involves distributing capital across different asset classes, reducing volatility and enhancing portfolio resilience. “By spreading investments across equities, debt, and commodities, investors can ensure that the underperformance of one asset class is offset by another,” says Bhandwaldar.

He adds that examining calendar-year returns of MAAS compared to individual assets shows a clear pattern of consistency and resilience. “Unlike standalone asset classes that often experience sharp fluctuations due to cyclical pressures, MAAS demonstrates an ability to cushion downside risks and capture upside potential.”

Backed by rolling 3-year CAGR data, MAAS offers near-equity-level growth with lower volatility—highlighting its strong risk-adjusted performance. Bhandwaldar concludes, “The future of investing doesn’t lie in choosing between equity, debt, or gold and silver but in integrating all of them.”