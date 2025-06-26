Business Today
Will PPF interest rates dip below 7% in July—September quarter? Will the government act soon?

Public Provident Fund (PPF) rates may soon dip below 7% as falling bond yields and repo rate cuts pressure returns. Analysts point to the Gopinath Committee formula, which links PPF to 10-year G-sec yields, now at 6.3%. However, experts caution that political sensitivities may delay any sharp rate cut to protect retail investors.

Basudha Das
  Updated Jun 26, 2025 3:26 PM IST
Will PPF interest rates dip below 7% in July—September quarter? Will the government act soon?PPF, currently offering 7.10%, is linked to the average yield on 10-year government securities.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashing the repo rate by 100 basis points this year, speculation is rife that Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rates could drop below 7% in the upcoming July revision. While analysts point to falling bond yields and policy formulae as indicators of a possible rate cut, others argue that political and behavioural factors may delay any drastic move.

PPF, currently offering 7.10%, is linked to the average yield on 10-year government securities. According to the Shyamala Gopinath Committee formula, PPF returns are meant to be 25 basis points above the average 10-year G-sec yield. With yields now hovering at 6.325%, the formula pegs the fair PPF rate at approximately 6.575%, potentially triggering a 52.5 basis point cut from the current rate.

Atul Shinghal, Founder & CEO of Scripbox, said, “With the Reserve Bank of India cutting the repo rate by a cumulative 100 basis points in 2025, attention is now on the upcoming quarterly revision of small savings scheme (SSS) interest rates.” Shinghal advised investors to lock in current rates before the expected downward revision.

The rate-cut narrative aligns with the RBI’s shift towards an accommodative monetary policy, aimed at supporting economic growth. This year, the central bank has lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points each in February and April, and by 50 basis points in June, reducing it from 6.5% to 5.5%. As a result, the 10-year bond yield has declined from 6.779% in January to 6.247% in June.

However, not everyone believes the government will immediately cut PPF rates. Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, noted, “It is important to remember that the formula recommended by the Shyamala Gopinath Committee is indicative and not binding, and the government has frequently deviated from it.”

Shetty pointed out that political sensitivities around PPF — a savings favourite among middle-class and retirement-focused investors—could prevent abrupt cuts. “A sharp cut could push savers to exit formal channels or chase riskier products, undermining financial inclusion goals,” he warned. Instead, he said, the government might opt for a slower correction over time.

Supporting this view, Yash Sedani, AVP, Investment Strategy at 1 Finance, said, “Historically, [the government] has aimed to keep PPF rates competitive to attract and retain small savers. In 2016 and 2017, the government maintained higher PPF rates despite market pressures to lower them.”

According to Sedani, the current rate of 7.10% still falls within the acceptable range of 6.55% to 7.3%, as suggested by the Gopinath formula. “To maintain competitiveness and support retail investors, the government may delay any rate cuts, keeping the PPF rate steady for now,” he said.

Rajani Tandale, Senior VP, Mutual Fund at 1 Finance, agreed that interest rates across small savings schemes are likely to fall. “Given its focus on fostering economic growth through a more accommodative monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 0.5% on June 6th… interest rates for small savings schemes are likely to be lowered,” she said.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rates have seen notable fluctuations over the decades. The current rate stands at 7.1% per annum, a figure that has remained unchanged since April 2020. Interest is calculated monthly and credited annually.

Historically, PPF offered a peak interest rate of 12%, which remained in place for a substantial period from 1986 to 1999. This was followed by a gradual downward trend—dropping to 9.5% in 2000, then to 8% in 2003, and further to 7.9% in 2017.

Today’s 7.1% reflects a phase of relative stability in small savings rates. While lower than historical highs, it still offers tax-free, government-backed returns attractive to long-term, conservative investors.

Financial Year PPF Interest Rate History (in % p.a)
1 July 2024 – 30 September 2024 7.10%
1 April 2024 – 30 June 2024 7.10%
1 January 2024 – 30 March 2024 7.10%
1 October 2023 – 31 December 2023 7.10%
1 July 2023 – 30 September 2023 7.10%
1 April 2023 – 30 June 2023 7.10%
1 January 2023 – 30 March 2023 7.10%
1 October 2022 – 31 December 2022 7.10%
1 July 2022 – 30 September 2022 7.10%
1 April 2022 – 30 June 2022 7.10%
1 January 2022 – 31 March 2022 7.10%
1 October 2021 – 31 December 2021 7.10%
1 July 2021 – 30 September 2021 7.10%
1 April 2021 – July 2021 7.10%
1 January 2021 – 31 March 2021 7.10%
1 October 2020 – 31 December 2020 7.10%
1 July 2020 – 30 September 2020 7.10%
1 April 2020 – 30 June 2020 7.10%
1 January 2020 – 31 March 2020 7.90%
1 October 2019 – 31 December 2019 7.90%
1 July 2019 – 30 September 2019 7.90%
1 April 2019 – 30 June 2019 8.00%
1 January 2019 – 31 March 2019 8.00%
1 October 2018 – 31 December 2018 8.00%
1 July 2018 – 30 September 2018 7.60%
1 April 2018 – 30 June 2018 7.60%
1 January 2018 – 31 March 2018 7.60%
1 October 2017 – 26 December 2017 7.80%
1 July 2017 – 30 September 2017 7.80%
1 April 2017 – 30 June 2017 7.90%
1 January 2017 – 31 March 2017 8.00%
1 October 2016 – 31 December 2016 8.00%
1 July 2016 – 30 September 2016 8.10%
1 April 2016 – 30 June 2016 8.10%

An official announcement on new rates is expected by the end of June, with changes effective July 1. Until then, investors eyeing time deposits, National Savings Certificates, or PPF may consider locking in current rates to safeguard their returns before any potential cuts take effect.

Published on: Jun 26, 2025 2:31 PM IST
