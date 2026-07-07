Would you sell tickets to your wedding? Foreign tourists are buying them for Rs 24,000

From destination weddings to destination guests, India's grand celebrations are turning into a cultural tourism experience—and a potential source of extra income.

Indian weddings have always been known for their larger-than-life celebrations, elaborate rituals, colourful outfits and seemingly endless food counters. Now, they are also becoming a tourist attraction in their own right, with foreign travellers paying thousands of rupees for the chance to attend one.

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The trend, highlighted by investment banker and author Sarthak Ahuja in a recent LinkedIn post, is gaining traction through platforms such as Join My Wedding and Desi Discoveries, which connect couples with international tourists looking for an authentic Indian cultural experience.

Instead of simply visiting monuments or taking food tours, travellers can now buy tickets to participate in real wedding celebrations—complete with the baraat, sangeet, traditional ceremonies and, of course, the buffet.

How the economics work

According to Ahuja, tickets for these wedding experiences are typically priced at around $250 (roughly Rs 21,000-24,000) per person.

The revenue generated from each ticket is divided among multiple stakeholders.

Around 15% goes to the platform as commission, while another 25% is earmarked for the travel guide, who assists tourists with transportation, logistics and even clothing rentals. The remaining 60% is paid to the couple hosting the wedding.

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By Ahuja's estimates, this leaves the couple with approximately Rs 14,000 per guest. Assuming the additional cost of food and hospitality is about Rs 6,000 per attendee, the hosts could still retain nearly Rs 8,000 per tourist.

If a wedding attracts a group of 12 international guests, the numbers become even more attractive, with couples potentially earning close to Rs 1 lakh, helping offset a portion of their wedding expenses.

More than just a business idea

The concept isn't entirely new, but it reflects the rapid growth of experiential tourism, where visitors increasingly seek authentic cultural interactions instead of conventional sightseeing.

For many international travellers, attending an Indian wedding offers a rare opportunity to witness customs that are difficult to experience as an ordinary tourist. They get to wear traditional Indian attire, dance in the baraat, enjoy regional cuisines and interact with local families—often creating memories that last far longer than a visit to a famous landmark.

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Travel agencies have also entered the space, packaging wedding attendance as part of curated India itineraries. Some agencies charge higher prices while arranging transport, guides, accommodation and cultural orientation for guests.

Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR dominate listings

According to Ahuja, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR account for the largest share of listed weddings, which is hardly surprising given Rajasthan's reputation as India's wedding capital and the large number of destination weddings held across Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur.

Interestingly, not every couple joins purely for financial reasons.

Some are happy to receive a smaller share if it means having international guests celebrating alongside family and friends. A dance floor featuring relatives from Lucknow and tourists from London certainly adds a unique twist to the wedding album—and perhaps a few extra likes on Instagram.

Social media finds the funny side

The trend has also sparked plenty of humour online.

Some users joked that wedding invitations have become "premium event passes," while others quipped that replacing a few distant relatives with paying tourists might actually improve the guest list.

Another popular joke: the mystery of people with "500 friends" at their wedding may finally be solved. Not everyone grew up together—some may have simply booked a cultural experience online.

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Behind the laughs, however, lies a broader trend. As travellers increasingly seek immersive experiences over traditional sightseeing, Indian weddings are emerging as an unexpected addition to the country's tourism offerings—where unforgettable memories come bundled with music, dance, food and perhaps even a profitable guest list.