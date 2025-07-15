You can’t invest like the rich, trying to do so could cost you dearly, warns expert investor

Trying to mirror how the wealthy invest may feel aspirational, but for the average middle-class investor, it’s a trap with steep consequences. One mistake in direct equity can derail years of savings, and the illusion of easy money often hides brutal financial setbacks.

“Most beginners dive into stocks inspired by social media wins or friends who made big returns,” says CA Nitin Kaushik. “But they forget one critical thing—the rich play an entirely different game.”

High-net-worth individuals have portfolio managers, diverse income streams, and enough surplus capital to cushion mistakes. If a stock tanks, they can average losses or switch strategies without blinking. Their investments span across businesses, real estate, global markets, and alternative assets. Even if one leg fails, the others keep their wealth steady.

But the middle class? It’s a one-shot story. One salary. One EPF account. One investment portfolio. No second chance.

Kaushik warns, “Direct stock investing isn’t bad—but it’s not a starting point. It should be earned, not gambled into.”

For most salaried individuals with limited risk appetite and capital, mutual funds, SIPs, and goal-based investing offer a safer, smarter path. These tools promote diversification, discipline, and long-term growth. “The fear isn’t investing—it’s losing everything. That fear is valid,” Kaushik adds.

Middle Class vs The Rich: Why You Can’t Invest Like Them (Even If You Want To)



A brutal truth most beginners ignore — and lose money.



A brutal truth most beginners ignore — and lose money.

A thread every aspiring investor needs to read:

If your entire net worth hinges on one stock, even a single market crash can wipe out your dreams—be it your child’s education, home EMI buffer, or retirement goal. That’s why purpose and patience matter more than hype and speed.

Another critical difference? The rich don’t get shaken by volatility. They have the bandwidth to wait it out. The middle class, however, needs liquidity, stability, and clear direction.

The smarter path, Kaushik suggests, is to start with what you can control—setting clear financial goals, automating SIPs, reviewing asset allocation annually, and resisting FOMO-driven decisions. “Your investment journey should reflect your reality, not someone else’s highlight reel,” he says.

And most importantly, don’t compare. “Wealth isn’t built by luck, it’s built by habit,” Kaushik stresses. Consistency, not complexity, is what helps the middle class build wealth over time.

So before you chase stock tips or market trends, ask yourself: Have I earned the right to take that risk? Build your foundation first. Then, if and when you’re ready, take calculated bets. Until then, protect what you have, grow it patiently, and stay the course.