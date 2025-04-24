'Your ₹1 crore is already worth just ₹36 lakh': Finfluencer’s thread reveals a brutal truth

Finfluencer and Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava shared a blunt but eye-opening post on X that takes apart the illusion of wealth many Indians chase.

His message: earning or saving ₹1 crore isn't enough, what matters is what remains after inflation, tax, and bad decisions.

He starts with a simple example:

Invest ₹21,000 every month at a 12% annual return, and in 15 years, you’ll have ₹1 crore. Sounds like a solid plan. But if inflation averages 7%, the buying power of that ₹1 crore drops sharply. In 10 years, it’s effectively worth ₹50 lakh. In 15 years, it’s down to ₹36 lakh. After 20 years? ₹25 lakh. That’s the quiet damage of inflation.

Next, Shrivastava highlights the bite of taxation. To actually receive ₹1 crore post-tax, you’d need to earn ₹1.4 crore—assuming a 30% tax rate. That’s a full 40% more effort for the same result.

He doesn’t stop there. Even inheriting ₹100 crore won’t protect you if you don’t know how to manage it. “You can lose it in one year through bad investments,” he writes. No portfolio, no plan—no wealth.

The most overlooked factor, he says, is cost. Paying 1% more in commissions or fees over the long term slashes your returns drastically. Here’s his math:

₹21K monthly SIP for 40 years at 11% = ₹14.78 crore

At 12% = ₹19.58 crore

That 1% return difference results in a 32.4% cut—or ₹4.8 crore—gone. All due to small fees that compound over time.

Shrivastava sums it up sharply: compounding is powerful but so is inflation, taxation, ignorance, and hidden costs. What you don’t pay attention to can quietly eat away at decades of effort.

His advice? Don’t be an ostrich. Be aware, question everything, and build smart.