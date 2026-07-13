Professionals with backgrounds in finance, HR, law or data analysis have until August 31 to apply for consultant positions with the 8th Central Pay Commission. The Commission, which is reviewing the pay, allowances and pension structure of Central government employees and pensioners, is hiring across three categories on a contractual basis.

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The notification was first issued on April 10. It covers Senior Consultants, Consultants and Young Professionals, with 20 vacancies in total.

What the work involves

Selected candidates will support the Commission across a range of analytical and research functions. This includes examining salary and pension structures, studying compensation trends through data and surveys, conducting legal research, coordinating with central ministries for data collection and helping estimate the fiscal impact of the Commission's recommendations. Consultants will also prepare reports, presentations and other material to support the Commission's work.

Who can apply

The three categories differ by experience, age and vacancy count. Senior Consultants must have at least 10 years of relevant experience and be under 45, with five positions available. Consultants need a minimum of six years of experience and must be under 40, with five vacancies. Young Professionals require at least four years of experience, must be under 32, and account for the largest share of openings at 10 positions. The cut-off date for both age and experience is April 1, 2026.

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Eligible candidates must hold either a Master's degree or MBA in Finance, Human Resources, Industrial Relations or a related field, or an LL.B with Bar Council enrolment and relevant experience in legal research or service matters before tribunals or courts. Proficiency in Excel, spreadsheets and presentation tools is mandatory across all categories. Preference will go to candidates with prior experience in pay, compensation or establishment matters.

Pay and tenure

All appointments are contractual, initially for one year or until the Commission's tenure ends, whichever comes first. Extensions will depend on performance.

Monthly remuneration for full-time roles is Rs 1.8 lakh for Senior Consultants, Rs 1.2 lakh for Consultants and Rs 90,000 for Young Professionals. Part-time arrangements, on either a 12-day or 6-day basis, are also available at proportionate rates. Applicable taxes will be deducted at source.

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How to apply

Applications must be submitted online through the 8th Central Pay Commission's official website. The Commission has made clear that physical or hard-copy applications will not be accepted.