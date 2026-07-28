8th Pay Commission: What if annual salary increments rise from 3% to 5%? Here's how basic pay could change

How the current system works

Under the 7th Pay Commission, central government employees generally receive an annual increment of 3% of their basic pay, subject to eligibility and service rules. Since each year's increment is calculated on the revised basic pay, salaries rise gradually through the power of compounding.

Although the 8th Pay Commission has begun consultations, it has not indicated whether it will recommend any change in the annual increment rate.

What the comparison shows

The illustration uses a Level 1 employee with a starting basic pay of ₹18,000 and compares salary progression under two scenarios—3% and 5% annual increments.

With a 3% increment, the basic pay rises to ₹18,500 in the first year and reaches ₹20,900 after five years.

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Under a 5% increment, the basic pay increases to ₹19,100 in the first year and climbs to ₹24,200 by the end of the fifth year.

The difference becomes more pronounced with each passing year because every increment is calculated on an increasingly higher salary base.

The comparison also extends to higher pay levels. A Level 6 employee, starting with a basic pay of ₹35,400, would see basic pay rise to ₹41,100 under a 3% increment, compared with ₹47,600 under a 5% increment after five years. For a Level 10 officer, basic pay would increase from ₹56,100 to ₹65,000 under the existing structure but reach ₹75,400 if annual increments were 5%.

Why it matters

The illustration highlights the compounding effect of a higher increment. After five years, the Level 1 employee's basic pay is ₹3,300 higher under the 5% scenario. The gap widens further at senior levels, reaching ₹6,500 for Level 6 employees and ₹10,400 for Level 10 officers.

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Salary progression: 3% vs 5% annual increment (Illustrative)

Pay Level Starting Basic Pay (₹) Basic Pay after 5 years (3% increment) (₹) Basic Pay after 5 years (5% increment) (₹) Difference (₹) Level 1 18,000 20,900 24,200 3,300 Level 6 35,400 41,100 47,600 6,500 Level 10 56,100 65,000 75,400 10,400

Source: BankBazaar.com

A higher basic pay can also have a cascading impact on benefits linked to salary, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), National Pension System (NPS) contributions and retirement benefits.

8th Pay Commission consultations underway

Meanwhile, the 8th Pay Commission has accelerated its consultation process. Stakeholder meetings in Delhi are scheduled for August 7 and August 10, followed by consultations in Chennai on September 7-8 and Puducherry on September 9. Earlier, the Commission had also invited stakeholder representations in Kolkata and extended the deadline for submission of memorandums to June 15 to allow employee organisations and pensioners more time to present their recommendations.

For now, the BankBazaar comparison remains only an illustration based on the current pay structure. Whether the 8th Pay Commission recommends a higher annual increment will become clear only after it finalises its report and submits its recommendations to the government.