'A new era of convenience begins': Mandaviya unveils EPFO 2.01 with major PF reforms 

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday announced that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has successfully completed the migration of its entire member database from a decentralised architecture to a single centralised platform under the EPFO 2.01 CITES (Centralised IT Enabled Services) Project, calling it the beginning of "a new era of convenience" for EPFO subscribers.

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The technology upgrade is expected to significantly improve claim settlement, enable automatic PF transfers after job changes, simplify withdrawals and reduce claim rejections through automated checks.

"The completion of database migration under EPFO 2.01 marks a major milestone in modernising EPFO's services. It will provide members with faster, transparent and citizen-centric services," Mandaviya said.

EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records from decentralised architecture to the new centralised database. Member claims will undergo automated pre-validation prior to processing at EPFO offices. Any… pic.twitter.com/oYq7kjRUmH — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026

Single national database

One of the biggest changes under the CITES project is the migration from separate databases maintained by individual regional offices to a single national database. Earlier, EPFO services were tied to a specific regional office. With the new centralised architecture, member service requests can now be processed from any authorised EPFO office across the country, improving operational efficiency and reducing delays.

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Automated pre-validation

A major feature of EPFO 2.01 is the automated pre-validation of claims before they reach EPFO offices for processing.

Under the new system, any discrepancies or missing information in claims will be identified upfront. Members will receive guidance to correct deficiencies before processing begins, which is expected to significantly improve first-time claim acceptance rates.

Subscribers will also be able to see the eligible amount available for withdrawal under different claim categories before submitting an application, helping them avoid filing claims beyond permissible limits—a common reason for rejection under the earlier system.

Faster auto-settlement

EPFO has also expanded the scope of auto-settlement for advance claims.

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Claims of up to Rs 5 lakh that are fully KYC-compliant and validated can now be processed automatically. Previously, the auto-settlement limit was only Rs 1 lakh, meaning a much larger number of subscribers are now expected to receive quicker claim settlements.

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Annual interest credit by July 15

The organisation said annual interest for FY 2025-26 at 8.25%—estimated at over Rs 1.44 lakh crore across nearly 34 crore member accounts—will be auto-processed and verified before being credited. Members are expected to see the interest reflected in their passbooks by July 15.

Earlier, EPF interest credits often took until October or November after the interest rate was declared.

Automatic PF transfer

The upgraded platform also removes one of the biggest hassles faced by employees changing jobs.

For Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN) holders, PF account transfers will now be initiated and settled automatically, eliminating the need to file separate transfer requests or obtain approvals from previous and current employers in many cases. Service history will also move automatically with the account.

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Other key changes

The EPFO 2.01 rollout also introduces several member-centric features:

A unified member portal showing PF balance, claim status, pension records and benefits in one place.

Online submission of clarifications during claim processing, reduces visits to EPFO offices.

Centralised claim payments through faster electronic channels.

Interest on final PF settlements is calculated up to the date of payment authorisation instead of the previous month's end.

Simplification of 13 partial withdrawal rules into three broad categories — Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances.

Members can now withdraw up to 75% of their total PF balance, subject to applicable rules.

Pensioners can access services or submit life certificates at any EPFO office, while pensions can be credited through any bank account nationwide under the centralised pension payment system.

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