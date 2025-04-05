AI and fake IDs: Can ChatGPT really create fake Aadhaar or PAN cards?

Recent developments have highlighted the potential misuse of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT in generating photorealistic fake identification documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards. Multiple individuals on social media have been circulating fabricated Aadhaar and PAN cards produced using ChatGPT. Although these actions may have been taken in jest, they raise concerns about the ethical utilization of AI tools for generating realistic images.

A report in the Economic Times revealed that ChatGPT could produce Aadhaar card-like images with a striking resemblance to the real ones. However, the cards reportedly had jumbled text and numbers. The AI capability to produce fake cards has sparked debates on social media, focusing on the security risks and the need for AI regulation.

Social media user Yaswanth Sai Palaghat expressed concerns by stating, “ChatGPT is generating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards instantly, which is a serious security risk. This is why AI should be regulated to a certain extent.”

ChatGPT is generating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards instantly, which is a serious security risk.



This is why AI should be regulated to a certain extent.

Another user Nutanc also wrote on X how fake cards can be created on ChatGPT.

Ok, so ChatGPT can create Aadhaar images. Thats not the interesting thing. The interesting thing is where did it get the Aadhar photos data for training? pic.twitter.com/kb6lvuD04E — nutanc (@nutanc) April 3, 2025

Although the generated Aadhaar and PAN card numbers do not match any real identifiers, the ability to produce convincing images highlights the potential for misuse without stringent verification processes. Current official Aadhaar cards include secure QR codes that allow for authentication, helping distinguish them from fakes.

How to identify real Aadhaar cards

The Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique identity number assigned to every Indian individual, including children and infants, is designed to establish the uniqueness of each person based on their demographic and biometric data, as stated by the government. Every individual is provided with a distinct Aadhaar ID number.

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique 10-digit identification code issued to every taxpayer in India. It serves as an electronic repository for all tax-related data associated with an individual or organization under a single PAN. This PAN number acts as the central reference point for data storage and is universally recognized across the nation.

The presence of a secure QR code has been a critical factor in verifying Aadhaar and PAN cards. Protean Tech underscores that “the QR code on the PAN card contains encrypted data that can only be read by certified scanners, ensuring that only authentic entities can perform PAN verification. This mechanism effectively eliminates issues of fake PAN cards, incorrect information, or duplicates, ensuring that all PAN data is accurate and up-to-date.” This system provides an essential layer of protection against the creation and use of fraudulent documents.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also enhanced security features of Aadhaar cards by introducing a new Secure QR Code. “QR Code earlier present on Aadhaar print-letter and e-Aadhaar contained only the demographic information of the Aadhaar number holder. UIDAI has introduced new Secure QR Code which contains demographics as well as photograph of the Aadhaar number holder.

Information in the QR Code is secure and tamper-proof as it is digitally signed by UIDAI. The new digitally signed secure QR code can be read using UIDAI’s custom application and validate it against UIDAI digital signatures in real time,” detailed UIDAI on its website. This ensures that any fraud attempts can be swiftly detected and mitigated using a QR Code scanner.