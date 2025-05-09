Air travel hit by Operation Sindoor: Can you get a refund on cancelled flights?

Following Operation Sindoor, the Centre has imposed temporary airspace restrictions, disrupting flight operations across several parts of the country. As part of the security measures, 27 airports across northern, western, and central India have been shut for commercial operations until 5:29 AM on Saturday, May 10.

Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, have issued passenger advisories and implemented flexible policies. These include cancellation fee waivers, full refunds, and temporary suspension of certain routes, aimed at minimising passenger inconvenience during the disruption.

This is in response to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after a Pakistani drone and missile attack targeted areas in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the attack originated from Pakistan and was intercepted by Indian air defense systems. This led to blackouts, air raid sirens sounding in multiple cities, and the suspension of the ongoing IPL match in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

For passengers with upcoming travel arrangements, it is crucial to familiarize yourself with the offerings of each airline and procedures for obtaining a refund or rescheduling your flight, particularly in cases of cancellations due to operational disturbances.

Airlines have requested passengers to stay informed by checking the airline's social media announcements, emails, messages, and WhatsApp communications, as well as updates from trustworthy media sources and authorities to stay updated on the situation.

Refunds on cancelled flights

1. Air India

On May 7, the Air India group announced that they will be offering full refunds for cancellations and a one-time waiver for rescheduling to defense personnel holding defense fare tickets booked on Air India and Air India Express flights with travel dates until May 31, 2025.

How to claim refunds: If Air India cancels your flight unexpectedly, you have the choice to either request a refund through the manage booking section on the website or app, reschedule your flight using the self-service re-accommodation option on the website. Passengers can also click on the reschedule link provided in the email notification of the flight cancellation.

.@AirIndiaX are offering a full refund or free rescheduling for the flights to and from Amritsar, Gwalior, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon until 05:30hrs on 10th May 2025.#AirIndiaExpress pic.twitter.com/V8Dmrl9ouD — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 7, 2025

2. IndiGo

IndiGo has decided to prolong its exemption of change and cancellation fees for all flights traveling to and from Srinagar. This exemption now pertains to trips scheduled until May 22, 2025, for reservations made by April 22, 2025.

"Continuing our efforts to provide support to our customers and accommodate their travel plan changes, we are extending full waiver of change and cancellation fees for travel to/from Srinagar until 22nd May 2025, for bookings made on or before 22nd April 2025," the airline said in a statement on X.

How to claim refunds: To modify or cancel your IndiGo flight, simply visit https://www.goindigo.in/plan-b.html and enter your PNR/Booking reference number along with your Email ID/Last name. From there, you can easily adjust the time and/or date of your flight, or initiate a cancellation for a refund.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Following aviation directives, flights to/from these cities remain cancelled until 10 May, 0529 hrs. Please check your flight status here https://t.co/ll3K8PwtRV. For rebooking or refunds, visit https://t.co/51Q3oUe0lP. We are here to support you! pic.twitter.com/sLHHzIZ99w — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 7, 2025



3. IXigo

Online travel agency Ixigo announced that they will be providing all ixigo users whose flights are impacted by airport closures with a FULL Refund and a refund of Convenience Fees.

For all ixigoers whose flights are affected by airport closures, we are not only honoring FULL Refund but also giving back Convenience Fees. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) May 8, 2025

4. SpiceJet

SpiceJet has announced the cancellation of flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla, and Amritsar until 5:29 AM on May 10, 2025. The airline has also introduced a comprehensive refund policy for affected passengers to claim their refunds.

On X, SpiceJet said: "The affected passengers can opt for a full refund or an alternate flight (as per availability) through http://changes.spicejet.com or via our 24/7 customer care helpline +91 (0)124 4983410/+91 (0)124 7101600." SpiceJet said on X.

Claim process: If passenger's flight has been canceled, rescheduled by 60 minutes or more, or delayed by 120 minutes or more, they can select an alternate flight at no extra charge or request a full refund. To proceed, kindly provide your Confirmation Number (PNR) (https://changes.spicejet.com/index.html#/) along with their registered Email ID or Last Name to verify eligibility and choose preferred option by clicking ‘Retrieve Booking’.