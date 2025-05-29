Alert job switchers: EPFO clears air on PF transfer delays due to overlapping employment dates 

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a new clarification to clear up confusion over the rejection of provident fund (PF) transfer claims caused by overlapping employment periods. The move offers relief to salaried professionals who’ve faced delays due to such technicalities.

> Why PF transfer claims were getting blocked

Advertisement

Related Articles

In recent months, several Regional Provident Fund Offices (RPFOs) had been rejecting or sending back PF transfer requests when an employee’s service timelines appeared to overlap across different organisations. This typically occurs when a new job is joined before formally leaving the previous one. These overlaps were seen as invalid, resulting in processing delays.

> What EPFO has now clarified

On May 20, EPFO’s headquarters in New Delhi issued a circular clarifying that overlapping service periods should not be treated as grounds for outright rejection of transfer claims. The organisation also referenced an earlier circular by its Pension Division, which had laid out how EPS benefits should be handled in cases involving multiple account numbers.

Under the latest directive, EPFO has instructed all "transferor offices" (the source offices handling transfer requests) to process PF transfer claims even if there are overlapping service periods in an employee's record. Here's what’s changing and what members should keep in mind:

Advertisement

> Key instructions for PF offices

No rejection due to overlaps: Claims must be processed even if service dates from two employers overlap. Offices should not reject or return claims solely on this basis.

Clarifications only if necessary: Clarification should only be sought when an overlap appears suspicious or inconsistent.

Strict verification: All records must be verified as per existing IT amendment protocols to ensure smooth and error-free transfers.

> What EPFO members should do

File Form 13 as usual: Submit your PF transfer request even if your last working day and joining date overlap.

Be ready with documents: Keep offer letters, relieving letters, or joining confirmations handy in case the PF office asks for clarification.

Advertisement

Track your request: Use the EPFO portal (www.epfindia.gov.in) to monitor the status if your claim isn’t processed within a reasonable time.

Important points to remember

No auto rejections: Overlapping dates no longer mean your transfer claim will be dismissed.

Faster processing with documents: Providing the right paperwork upfront can help prevent delays.

Help is available: For assistance, use the EPFO grievance portal or call the helpline at 1800-118-005.

With this clarification, EPFO aims to simplify the transfer process and avoid unnecessary roadblocks for employees moving between jobs.