Bandhan Mutual Fund launches Sector Leaders Index Fund: All you need to know

Bandhan Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund, a pioneering move in India's financial landscape. This open-ended scheme provides investors with exclusive access to leading companies across various economic sectors. The fund will track the BSE India Sector Leaders Index, which identifies the top three companies by market capitalisation from each of the 21 sectors within the BSE 500 Index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) is scheduled to open on September 3, 2025 and close on September 17, 2025.

The BSE India Sector Leaders Index is a thematic index that focuses on large-cap stocks, drawing from a pool of 500 companies. Historically, this strategy has delivered returns similar to broad market performance but with reduced volatility. The index's approach of diversification and market-cap weighting aims to mitigate risks associated with extreme single-stock investments, thereby providing stability for investors.

"India’s capital markets are undergoing rapid transformation, with established sectors evolving and newer industries emerging as growth drivers," stated Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC. He added that "with the launch of the Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund, we are proud to introduce India’s first offering that gives investors simple, broad-based access to proven leaders powering the country’s growth story."

As the Indian capital market continues to evolve, Bandhan Mutual Fund's new offering positions itself as a strategic addition to investment portfolios. By focusing on sector leaders capable of delivering long-term value, the fund aims to appeal to investors looking for resilience and lower risk of disruption. The fund's structure also underscores its commitment to providing a stable investment vehicle amidst the changing dynamics of India's economic sectors.