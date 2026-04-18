Cabinet clears 2% DA hike as 8th Pay Commission demands gather pace: Report

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees, offering a modest salary boost amid persistent inflation and rising expectations around the 8th Pay Commission.

According to a report in the Times of India, this follows the previous revision in October, when DA was increased from 55% to 58% of basic pay, effective July 1, 2025, with arrears paid to both employees and pensioners. The latest hike continues the government’s biannual revision cycle aimed at cushioning the impact of rising prices.

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Dearness Allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment specifically applicable to central and state government employees, public sector staff, and pensioners — it does not extend to private sector employees. It is calculated as a percentage of basic pay and is designed to protect real income against inflation.

Dearness Allowance (DA) is linked to inflation using the AICPI-IW formula, and any revision directly impacts take-home income.

For an employee with a basic salary of ₹50,000, a 2% DA hike increases DA by ₹1,000 per month (2% of ₹50,000). If the earlier DA rate was, say, 50%, it becomes 52%, raising DA from ₹25,000 to ₹26,000. This pushes total monthly salary (basic + DA) from ₹75,000 to ₹76,000.

While the increment appears incremental, it helps partially offset inflation and supports household cash flows. Over a year, this translates to an additional ₹12,000, excluding arrears, offering modest but meaningful financial relief.

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DA is revised twice a year, typically around March and September, based on movements in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and remains fully taxable under the Income Tax Act.

Alongside employees, pensioners receive Dearness Relief (DR), which is revised in tandem with DA to ensure parity in inflation protection. Even incremental increases play a role in stabilising household income, particularly during periods of elevated cost pressures.

However, the relatively small 2% hike comes at a time when employee bodies are pushing for more structural reforms under the proposed 8th Pay Commission. The National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has submitted a detailed memorandum outlining key demands.

A central proposal is the revision of the fitment factor to 3.83, which could raise the minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to around ₹69,000. The body has also called for a broader definition of “family” to include dependent parents for pay and pension calculations, along with measures to reduce pay disparities and introduce higher increments and stronger inflation-linked allowances.

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These demands indicate a shift from incremental adjustments like DA hikes toward a more comprehensive overhaul of the pay framework.

While the DA increase provides immediate, though limited, relief, the larger focus now turns to the 8th Pay Commission. For millions of government employees and pensioners, the outcome of these discussions could have a far more significant impact on long-term income and financial stability.