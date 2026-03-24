Can minors get a PAN card? Who can apply, eligibility, documents needed; Step-by-step guide

Getting a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is no longer limited to adults. Children can also be issued a PAN card, especially for financial transactions, investments, or opening bank accounts in their name.

Who can apply for a minor’s PAN?

A minor cannot apply independently. The application must be filed by a parent, guardian, or a representative assessee on the child’s behalf.

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This applies to both resident Indian minors and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) minors.

How to apply: Online and offline options

The process can be completed online through the NSDL (Protean) or UTIITSL portals, or through a hybrid method combining online submission with physical document verification.

For online applications:

• Visit the NSDL PAN services portal

• Select ‘New PAN Indian Citizen (Form 49A)’ and choose ‘Individual.’

• Fill in the minor’s details along with parent or guardian information

• Upload required documents and the parent’s signature

• Complete payment and submit the application

An acknowledgement number is generated upon submission and can be used to track the application.

If opting for physical verification, documents must be sent to the specified address within the stipulated timeline.

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Documents required

The application requires documents under three categories:

Proof of identity: Aadhaar, passport



Proof of address: Aadhaar, passport, bank statement, domicile certificate, or utility-linked documents



Proof of date of birth: Birth certificate, Aadhaar, passport or school certificate

For NRI minors, additional documents such as overseas bank statements may be required.

What does a minor’s PAN card look like?

A PAN issued to a minor does not carry the child’s signature. The card is linked to the parent or guardian, who signs as the representative.

Once the minor turns 18, the PAN must be updated with the individual’s photograph and signature. The PAN number, however, remains the same.

Cost of application

The fee varies based on the mode of application and delivery:

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• Around ₹107 for a physical PAN card within India

• Around ₹1,017 for delivery outside India

• Lower fees apply for e-PAN delivery via email