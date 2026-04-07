Can OCI cardholders apply for Aadhaar cards in India? Eligibility, rules, key conditions explained

OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders can apply for an Aadhaar card in India, but eligibility is conditional and not automatic. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has laid down specific residency and documentation requirements that must be met before enrolment is permitted.

At the core of the eligibility framework is the definition of a “resident.” OCI cardholders must have stayed in India for at least 182 days in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of application. Without meeting this threshold, Aadhaar enrolment is not allowed, even if the individual holds a valid OCI card.

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An OCI card is issued to foreign nationals of Indian origin and grants lifelong visa-free travel to India, along with the ability to live, work, and invest in the country. However, OCI status does not equate to Indian citizenship. Unlike Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who are Indian citizens living abroad, OCI holders remain foreign nationals and do not hold Indian passports. This distinction is critical in determining Aadhaar eligibility and usage.

Documents and enrolment process

Eligible OCI cardholders must visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for enrolment. The process requires submission of a valid foreign passport and OCI card as proof of identity. Additionally, proof of an Indian address -- such as a utility bill, PAN card, or driving licence -- is required to complete the application. Email ID verification via OTP is also mandatory for foreign nationals during enrolment.

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UIDAI specifies separate enrolment forms, with adults required to fill Form 7, while minors must use Form 8. Biometric and demographic details are captured during the enrolment process.

Validity and usage

Aadhaar issued to OCI cardholders differs significantly from that issued to Indian citizens. It is not a lifetime identity document. Instead, Aadhaar for OCI holders carries a validity of 10 years from the date of enrolment and must be updated periodically.

The Aadhaar card for OCI holders primarily serves as a functional identity document within India. It can be used for activities such as opening bank accounts, obtaining SIM cards, and completing financial or compliance-related transactions. However, it does not confer citizenship or additional legal rights beyond identification.

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Key takeaway

While OCI cardholders are eligible to apply for Aadhaar, the process is tightly regulated. Meeting the 182-day residency requirement is mandatory, and the Aadhaar issued is time-bound rather than permanent. For OCI holders planning extended stays or financial activities in India, understanding these rules is essential to avoid disruptions in services and compliance.

FAQs for OCI cardholders

> No immediate Aadhaar change required

Indians who move abroad and acquire foreign citizenship can continue using Aadhaar unless UIDAI issues new instructions.

> Existing Aadhaar remains valid for foreign nationals

Resident foreign nationals with Aadhaar do not need to convert or update it currently.

> Eligibility hinges on residency rule

Foreign nationals must have stayed in India for 182 days or more in the last 12 months to enroll.

> Who qualifies as resident foreigner

Includes OCI cardholders, visa holders (including LTV), and citizens of Nepal/Bhutan meeting residency criteria.

> Enrolment requires physical visit

Applicants must visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra and submit demographic + biometric details.

> Specific enrolment forms apply

Resident foreign nationals must use Form 7 or Form 8 for Aadhaar enrolment.

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> Mandatory documentation framework (POI & POA)

Proof of Identity (POI): Passport, visa, OCI card, etc.

Proof of Address (POA): FRRO/FRO certificate or valid Indian address document.

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> Validity differs by category

Visa holders: Aadhaar valid till visa validity

OCI/Nepal/Bhutan nationals: 10-year validity

> Email is compulsory for enrolment

Must be provided and verified via OTP authentication.

> Acknowledgement slip is valid proof

The SID number (starting with ‘S’ + 27 digits) serves as a valid enrolment reference.