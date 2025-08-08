Centre doubles transport allowance for disabled employees under new finance ministry directive

The central government has taken a significant step to support disabled employees by doubling the transport allowance for certain categories of disabilities. This move, announced through a recent office memorandum from the Ministry of Finance, instructs all ministries and departments to implement the enhanced allowance strictly, ensuring equal benefits across government offices.

This update revises earlier instructions issued on September 15, 2022, and provides a clear, updated list of disability categories eligible for the doubled transport allowance under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Eligible disabilities for double transport allowance

Employees diagnosed with the following disabilities will now be entitled to twice the normal transport allowance, subject to other eligibility conditions:

Locomotor disabilities including leprosy cured, cerebral palsy, dwarfism, muscular dystrophy, acid attack victims, and spinal cord deformities or injuries.

Blindness and low vision

Deafness and hearing impairment

Speech and language impairments

Intellectual disabilities such as specific learning disorders and autism spectrum disorder.

Mental illness

Chronic neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

Blood disorders including hemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease.

Multiple disabilities, where an employee has two or more of the above, including deaf-blindness.

Why the allowance

Travelling can be a major challenge for employees with disabilities, impacting their ability to commute comfortably and safely to work every day. By doubling the transport allowance, the government is providing not only financial relief but also fostering greater social inclusion. This initiative acknowledges the additional hurdles faced by Divyang employees and aligns with broader efforts to create an inclusive and accessible work environment.

7th Pay Commission Framework

The 7th Pay Commission prescribes various allowances for central government employees, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance, Children Education Allowance, and Hostel Subsidy. While some benefits were previously available for disabled employees, this directive clarifies and standardizes the double transport allowance across all departments, ensuring uniform application of the benefit.