As global inflation stabilises but household stress persists, a deeper comparison between India and the United States reveals a structural difference in how money exits households each month. According to CA Nitin Kaushik, the contrast is not merely about income levels — it is about expense architecture.

An urban upper-middle-class family in India typically spends about $1,000 per month (around ₹88,000). In the U.S., a comparable household spends roughly $5,700 per month (₹5 lakh+ equivalent). The nearly fivefold gap reflects how the American system is built around fixed recurring commitments — rent contracts, insurance premiums, utilities and loan EMIs — while Indian households retain greater discretion over spending.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The key difference is structural,” Kaushik explains. “U.S. expenses are system-driven. India’s are more lifestyle-driven.”

Housing

Housing is the biggest swing factor. In Indian metros, a 1BHK apartment rents for ₹25,000 to ₹60,000 per month. In major U.S. cities, similar accommodation averages $1,800. Rent in American cities can absorb 35–45% of income, driven by mortgage systems, property taxes and regulated markets. In India, upper-middle-class households typically spend 25–35% on housing, with joint-family arrangements and lower property taxes easing pressure.

“Housing cost determines savings capacity more than salary,” Kaushik notes.

📊 2026 Cost of Living Reality: India 🇮🇳 vs U.S. 🇺🇸.



The difference between India and the U.S. is structural — how money flows out every month.🧵👇🏻#indiavsusa #costofliving #Globallifestyle pic.twitter.com/cCn1bm92cv — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) February 25, 2026

Food & daily consumption

Advertisement

Monthly grocery bills also reflect structural differences.

India: approximately $160 per month

U.S.: approximately $650 per month

Groceries show another structural divide. Monthly food bills average roughly $160 in India compared to $650 in the U.S. Higher labour costs, refrigeration networks, packaging standards and sales taxes inflate American food prices. Dining out culture further increases spending. India’s shorter supply chains and fresh markets help keep costs relatively lower.

In contrast, India’s fresh markets and shorter domestic supply chains reduce per-unit costs. Food in India remains partly discretionary; in the U.S., it operates within a more institutionalised cost ecosystem, Kaushik notes.

Transportation & utilities

Mobility is another dividing line. In India, public transport is subsidised and widely used. Although fuel prices are high, per capita usage remains lower. Many households manage with one vehicle or two-wheelers.

Advertisement

In the U.S., car ownership is often unavoidable outside large cities. Fuel, car loans and maintenance can exceed $600 monthly. Utilities are also more itemised and climate-driven. “Mobility in the U.S. is capital-intensive. In India, it is scalable,” Kaushik says.

“Mobility in the U.S. is capital-intensive. In India, it is scalable,” Kaushik says.

Healthcare

Healthcare models differ sharply. In India, healthcare remains largely out-of-pocket but procedure costs are lower. Insurance premiums are relatively affordable and public hospitals provide a fallback.

In the US, healthcare is insurance-based. Monthly premiums range from $300–$500 or more, with deductibles often between $1,000 and $5,000 annually. Even insured families face co-pays. Healthcare spending can be six to seven times higher than in India, and major medical events significantly impact savings.

India offers lower cost but uneven quality; the U.S. offers structured coverage at high recurring expense.

Education & childcare

Child-related expenses amplify the divergence.

In India, private schooling typically costs ₹50,000–₹2 lakh per year. Domestic help remains relatively affordable.

In the U.S., daycare alone averages $1,400 per month per child, with annual childcare costs often reaching $16,000–$20,000.

Income vs purchasing power

Average net income underscores the gap:

Advertisement

India: approximately $330 per month

US: approximately $4,500 per month

While US salaries are roughly 13 times higher, housing is five to seven times higher, healthcare six to seven times higher and childcare multiples higher.

Kaushik summarises the structural contrast:

Kaushik summarises the difference clearly: India offers lower baseline costs, greater savings flexibility and family-based support. The U.S. provides higher earning potential and institutional security — but with far more rigid monthly outflows. In 2026, the cost-of-living gap is defined not just by income, but by how firmly expenses are locked in.