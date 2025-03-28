DA hiked by 2%: Central govt employees, pensioners to see increase in salary, pension

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees. This increase will see DA go up from 53% to 55%, providing a welcome salary enhancement for employees, the Economic Times Reported on Friday. The last adjustment in DA occurred in July 2024, when it was raised from 50% to 53%.

DA serves as an allowance extended to government employees to assist them in managing escalating inflation rates. Its purpose is to ensure that salaries remain satisfactory in light of rising living expenses. Though basic salaries are determined by the Pay Commission every decade, DA is regularly modified to accommodate changes in inflation.