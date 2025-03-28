scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
News
DA hiked by 2%: Central govt employees, pensioners to see increase in salary, pension

Feedback

DA hiked by 2%: Central govt employees, pensioners to see increase in salary, pension

This increase will see DA go up from 53% to 55%, providing a welcome salary enhancement for employees and pensioners.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The last adjustment in DA occurred in July 2024, when it was raised from 50% to 53%. The last adjustment in DA occurred in July 2024, when it was raised from 50% to 53%.

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees. This increase will see DA go up from 53% to 55%, providing a welcome salary enhancement for employees, the Economic Times Reported on Friday. The last adjustment in DA occurred in July 2024, when it was raised from 50% to 53%. 

DA serves as an allowance extended to government employees to assist them in managing escalating inflation rates. Its purpose is to ensure that salaries remain satisfactory in light of rising living expenses. Though basic salaries are determined by the Pay Commission every decade, DA is regularly modified to accommodate changes in inflation.

Published on: Mar 28, 2025, 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement