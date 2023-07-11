Deadline for higher pension from EPS ends today: Here’s how you can apply for it

Today is the last day to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Initially, the deadline was March 3, and then the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) extended it to May 3. After that, it was extended to June 26, and then to July 11. Experts believe the deadline may not be extended again. Hence, this may be the last chance to apply for a higher pension.

Sowmya Kumar, Partner at IndusLaw, says, “Given the EPFO’s language in the last communication (i.e., where they said that was the ‘last opportunity’), it is unlikely that they will extend the last date for employees to make the application. They will now focus on the various challenges employers will face when uploading employee wage-related details. More circulars and clarifications can be expected on this front in the next 3 months.”

Considering the ambiguities and understanding of calculations, the EPFO extended the date from June 26 to July 11. Amjad Khan, Director of Employee Benefits Practice and International Business at Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers, says, “Although the EPFO commands the discretion to bring in another extension, I think the deadline of July 11 should be approached with a little caution as this could potentially be the last extension to apply for a higher EPS. When the EPFO extended the June deadline, they clearly clarified all possible confusions and queries.”

Thus, if you plan to opt for a higher pension, you must know there are only a few hours left to apply for and receive a higher pension. Check the process of how you can opt for it.

The EPFO has enabled an online facility for you to apply for higher pension contribution. To apply, you can visit the website https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Fill in all the details. For instance, you will need to be ready with your UAN, Name (check the spelling carefully while entering the name in the form), Date of Birth, Aadhaar details, etc. It is pertinent to note that your Aadhaar should be linked to a Mobile Number while applying for a higher pension. This is because you get a One-Time Password (OTP) on your mobile number (Aadhaar-linked) that will help you validate the application.

Once the details are validated, you must agree to a Disclaimer message that appears as part of the application. Then, you will be directed to the next page of the application. There you need to enter PF membership-related details. This includes your previous active provident fund (pension) accounts, bank account details, contributions details and other documents.

You will receive an acknowledgement receipt when you complete the process for applying for higher EPS on the EPFO portal. The EPFO provides a link to track your application after you submit the form. With the help of such receipts, you can track the status of pension applications for higher wages.