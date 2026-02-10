Draft Income Tax Rules 2026 may increase PAN threshold: What it means for you, your bills

The Draft Income Tax Rules have proposed raising the transaction limit for quoting of PAN for cash deposits, cash withdrawals, purchase of motor vehicles, purchase of property and payment of hotel bills. The draft also proposes making it mandatory for crypto exchanges to share information with the tax department as well as has included Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as an accepted mode of electronic payment.

The list of Category 1 metropolitan cities for the purpose of claiming house rent allowance have also been expanded to include Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, apart from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

The rules will be finalised by the first week of March by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said finance ministry sources to news agency PTI.

CHANGE IN PAN THRESHOLD: WHAT IT MEANS

Here's how the change in the PAN threshold will shape your expenditure: