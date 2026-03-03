EPF rate @8.25%:  EPF interest rate outperforms PPF, FDs, stability prioritised by govt, say experts

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) will continue to offer 8.25% interest for 2025-26, reinforcing its position as one of the highest-yielding debt instruments in India and providing stability to more than 7.8 crore contributing members.

The rate was approved at the 239th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), chaired by Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The proposal will now be sent to the Finance Ministry for ratification before the interest is credited to subscribers’ accounts. Although interest is calculated monthly on the running balance, it is credited annually at the end of the financial year, and the approval process may take several months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

By retaining the 8.25% rate for the second consecutive year, EPFO has signalled a clear preference for predictability amid volatile global markets and moderating domestic bond yields. Historically, EPF rates have seen fluctuations — touching a four-decade low of 8.10% in 2021-22, rising to 8.15% in 2022-23, and then to 8.25% from 2023-24 onward. Earlier, rates stood at 8.5% in 2020-21 and 8.8% in 2015-16, with several prior years above 8.5%.

Saurabh Bansal, Founder of Finatwork, described the move as a calibrated balancing act. “The decision to maintain the interest rate at 8.25% for a third consecutive year reflects a strategy of financial prudence and member-centric stability. While there was internal debate and recommendations from the Finance Ministry to lower the rate to 8.10% due to global market fluctuations and domestic bond yield trends, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) prioritized the long-term wealth preservation of over 7.8 crore subscribers,” he said.

Advertisement

Bansal highlighted how EPFO managed to cushion the impact of market volatility. “Absorption of Market Volatility: Despite a cooling stock market and global economic uncertainties, the EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) has utilized its surplus reserves. In FY 2024–25, the EPFO reported a surplus of approximately ₹5,480 crore, which is being used to bridge the projected deficit (estimated at ₹944 crore) for the current year.” He also pointed to broader considerations, noting that “Political and Social Considerations: With upcoming state elections in 2026, the government has opted for a ‘status quo’ approach to ensure social security remains attractive and reliable for the salaried class.”

Crucially, he underscored the comparative advantage of EPF returns. “At 8.25%, the EPF remains one of the highest-yielding debt instruments in India, significantly outperforming the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and most bank fixed deposits, which often hover between 7% and 7.5%.”

Advertisement

Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Teamlease Regtech, placed the decision in the context of EPFO’s investment structure. “The EPFO’s ability to declare interest is directly linked to its realised income, which is largely driven by returns on government securities and debt instruments, with a capped exposure to equities. In the absence of a sustained rise in yields, an upward revision would have required drawing down reserves, which is not prudent in a contributory social security system,” he said.

He added that future sustainability would depend on reform. “At the same time, the decision highlights the structural limits of the current investment framework. If higher returns are to be delivered consistently, the conversation must shift towards calibrated diversification and deeper capital market participation.”

For now, however, the steady 8.25% rate reinforces EPF’s appeal as a stable, high-yield retirement savings instrument for India’s salaried workforce.