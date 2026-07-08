EPFO 2.01 to go live this week: New website promises faster claims, single portal, quicker interest credit

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch its upgraded digital platform, EPFO 2.01, this week, marking one of the biggest technology overhauls in the organisation's history. The rollout follows the completion of a scheduled "blackout period" during which systems were migrated to a new centralized architecture.

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The new platform has been developed under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project, an initiative aimed at modernising EPFO's service delivery through automation and rule-based processing. The objective is to make services faster, more transparent and easier to access for over 34 crore EPF subscribers.

A key feature of the upgrade is the migration from EPFO's earlier decentralised system, where each regional office maintained its own database. Under the new architecture, all member records have been consolidated into a single national database, allowing service requests to be processed from any authorised EPFO office across the country rather than being restricted to the regional office where the account is maintained.

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The new platform is already being used to process 8.25% EPF interest for FY 2025-26. According to EPFO, field-level verification is currently underway and is expected to be completed within the next couple of days. Thereafter, interest amounting to more than Rs 1.44 lakh crore will be credited to over 34 crore EPF accounts during the coming week. Members are expected to see the interest reflected in their passbooks by July 15. From next financial year onwards, the entire interest credit process is expected to be fully automated, significantly reducing the time taken for annual credit.

EPFO 2.01 also introduces a Unified Member Portal, enabling subscribers to access their provident fund balance, claim status, membership details, pensionable service records and benefits through a single dashboard. Previously, members had to rely on multiple portals and systems to access this information. The integrated interface is expected to improve transparency and simplify account management.

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The technological upgrade is also expected to reduce claim rejections. Before claims are processed, the system will automatically validate applications, identify discrepancies and display the amount a member is eligible to withdraw under different withdrawal categories. This will help subscribers submit claims within permissible limits and improve first-time claim acceptance rates.

Another significant enhancement is the increase in the auto-settlement limit for advance claims. Fully KYC-compliant claims of up to Rs 5 lakh will now be processed automatically, up from the earlier threshold of Rs 1 lakh. Members will also be able to respond to clarification requests online, reducing the need to visit EPFO offices physically.

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The centralized platform also promises faster claim disbursement through electronic payment channels, interest calculation up to the date of final payment authorisation, simplified withdrawal rules, and automatic PF transfers for Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN) holders changing jobs. EPS pensioners will also benefit by being able to access services at any EPFO office and receive pension payments in any bank account across India under the Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS).