EPFO hopes to complete modernisation efforts under CITES 2.10 by March 31

In what could help in providing faster services to its members, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is hoping to complete the first stage of its tech revamp by March 31.

The EPFO is hoping to complete the first stage of its tech overhaul by March 31. The move, which includes transitioning to a centralised database from the current decentralised database of the EPFO, is expected to help quicken the pace of a host of services including claim processing, settlements, and grievance redressal.

“March 31 is the deadline, and we remain hopeful of ensuring that most of the new systems are in place by then. The transitioning may take some more time, but we are hopeful that it will be fully completed and in place at the earliest,” said a senior government source.

Known as the Central IT Enabled System or CITES 2.01, the new platform is expected to help enhance the performance of the EPFO. This modernisation effort aims to streamline claims settlement and payments, replacing the aging Field Office Application Software to enhance efficiency and service delivery. The new IT system will facilitate UAN-based ledger for all member accounts and thus allow faster access to funds and processing of claims.

The EPFO had over 11.78 crore member accounts as of March 7 this year, but it has, over the years, struggled with challenges of providing timely services to members, including delays in claim processing and settlements, transfer of accounts, access to e-passbook, or even simple corrections in member profiles.

In fact, EPFO’s officers’ associations had also in the past written to the EPFO highlighting the highlighted these challenges and had sought an upgrade of the retirement fund manager’s IT system and infrastructure.

In recent months, the EPFO has been focusing on improved customer services and is also planning a further modernization of its platform after the current set of reforms under CITES 2.01 is completed.