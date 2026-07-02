EPFO new rules 2026: Mandatory PF capped at ₹1,800; extra savings now voluntary

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has overhauled the rules governing nearly eight crore active members, and one of the most significant clarifications is this: the 12% PF contribution is compulsory only up to the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 a month. Anything above that is now treated as voluntary.

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So now even for an employee earning a basic salary of Rs 1 lakh a month, they will still be required to contribute only Rs 1,800 towards provident fund under the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026.

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Employees who want to save more for retirement can contribute above the mandatory amount, but the additional sum will be treated as voluntary.

The changes affect nearly eight crore active EPFO members and give employees greater freedom to decide how much of their salary they want to place in their provident fund accounts.

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Additional contribution now voluntary

The new scheme makes a clear distinction between compulsory and additional PF contributions.

“An employee may opt to contribute, on a voluntary basis, an additional contribution on wages exceeding the statutory wage ceiling at statutory rate or at any rate in excess of statutory rate,” according to provisions of the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 notified Wednesday.

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Employers may choose to match the additional voluntary contribution, but they are not required to do so. Employees and employers can also reduce or stop these extra contributions at any time.

The provision could allow private-sector employers and employees to restructure salary arrangements, particularly where compensation is calculated on a cost-to-company basis.

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Existing members remain covered

The rules governing EPFO membership have not been changed.

Employees who were covered under the previous scheme will continue to remain members under the 2026 framework. The provision ensures continuity and prevents existing subscribers from losing coverage after the transition to the new rules.

Withdrawal categories cut from 13 to three

The new scheme also implements withdrawal reforms approved by the Central Board of Trustees in October.

The number of categories under which members can seek advance withdrawals has been reduced from 13 to three:

Essential needs: Illness, education and marriage

Housing needs: Purchase, construction and other housing-related expenses

Special circumstances: Other eligible emergencies covered under the scheme

The changes are intended to simplify the process and increase the number of withdrawals members can make during a year.

Up to 100% withdrawal, but 25% must remain

EPFO members will be permitted to withdraw up to 100% of their eligible balance, including both employee and employer contributions.

However, members must retain at least 25% of total contributions in their accounts. This minimum balance is intended to preserve a portion of the retirement corpus even when advance withdrawals are made.

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New filing requirements for employers

Employers will face a wider set of compliance obligations under the scheme, including one-time, monthly and event-based filings.

Every employer must submit a consolidated return in Form V within 15 days of the scheme becoming applicable.

The return must include details of all employees, including:

Aadhaar and PAN

Universal Account Number

Gross wages

EPF wages

Alongside the EPF Scheme, 2026, the government has also notified three special drives to address historical compliance gaps and settle long-pending cases.