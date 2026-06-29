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EPFO portal reopens June 30: Will PF withdrawal via UPI-ATM finally go live?

EPFO portal reopens June 30: Will PF withdrawal via UPI-ATM finally go live?

EPFO's online services, including the withdrawal portal and passbook viewing, have been closed from 00:00 hrs on June 26 to 23:59 hrs on June 29

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  • Updated Jun 29, 2026 11:56 AM IST
EPFO portal reopens June 30: Will PF withdrawal via UPI-ATM finally go live?After 4-day shutdown, EPFO portal resumes June 30: Here's what we know about UPI-ATM withdrawals

The EPFO portal has been down since June 26. It comes back online June 30. The question everyone's asking: does that also mean PF withdrawals via UPI and ATMs finally go live?

Not necessarily, at least not yet.

Why was the portal shut

EPFO's online services, including the withdrawal portal and passbook viewing, have been closed from 00:00 hrs on June 26 to 23:59 hrs on June 29. EPFO itself confirmed on its official portal that the shutdown was due to a planned database and software upgrade, and that services will resume from 00:00 hrs on June 30.

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So will UPI-ATM withdrawals start on June 30?

That's where things get less clear. EPFO has not officially confirmed a launch date for UPI-ATM withdrawals. There is strong speculation that the facility could roll out alongside the portal's relaunch on June 30, given the timing, but no official word has come from EPFO on this yet.

What is confirmed: testing for EPFO 3.0, the upgraded system expected to enable PF withdrawals through UPI and ATMs, has been completed. If the service does launch on June 30 or in early July, it would mark a significant convenience upgrade for PF account holders, who currently have to rely on the standard claims process to access their funds.

For now, account holders should watch for an official announcement from EPFO confirming both the exact launch date and the functionality of the UPI-ATM withdrawal facility once it goes live.

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 11:56 AM IST
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