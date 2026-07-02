EPFO's new EPS 2026 is here: What's changed for pensioners and EPF subscribers?

The Centre has notified the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, ushering in the biggest legal overhaul of the Employees' Pension Scheme in more than three decades. The new scheme replaces both the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS-95) and the Employees' Family Pension Scheme, 1971, and has been brought into force under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

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While the new framework retains most of the core pension benefits that millions of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers are familiar with, it also introduces several changes aimed at improving pension processing, strengthening accountability and providing greater legal clarity on higher pensions.

Here's a look at what has changed—and what remains the same.

Who can join EPS 2026?

The new scheme applies to employees who become members of the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, on or after June 29, 2026, provided their wages are within the wage ceiling notified by the Central government.

Employees who were already members of EPS-95 or were eligible under the earlier pension schemes before the new rules came into effect will automatically continue under the new framework. Existing pensioners will continue receiving their pensions without any interruption.

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Pension calculation remains unchanged

One of the biggest concerns among EPF subscribers was whether the pension formula would change. The answer is no.

Monthly pension will continue to be calculated using the existing formula:

Monthly Pension = (Pensionable Salary × Pensionable Service) ÷ 70

The pensionable salary will continue to be determined based on the average monthly salary over the last 60 months preceding exit from the pension fund.

Similarly, the minimum qualifying service of 10 years for monthly pension remains unchanged.

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No change in contribution rates

The contribution structure also remains largely intact.

Employers will continue contributing 8.33% of an employee's wages (subject to the notified wage ceiling) towards the pension fund, while the Central government will continue contributing 1.16%.

However, the new notification formally incorporates the higher pension option following the Supreme Court's landmark judgment. Employees who opted for higher pension will continue to receive the benefit, with employers contributing an additional amount on salary exceeding the statutory wage ceiling, taking the effective employer contribution for such members to 9.49%.

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Eligibility for pension remains the same

Members become eligible for a superannuation pension after completing at least 10 years of eligible service and attaining the prescribed retirement age.

Early pension continues to be available from the age of 50 years, but the pension amount will be reduced by 4% for every year it is drawn before the normal retirement age.

Employees leaving service before completing 10 years can either withdraw eligible benefits or obtain a Scheme Certificate, allowing them to add future service if they rejoin an EPF-covered establishment.

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The minimum EPS pension also remains unchanged at ₹1,000 per month.

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Faster claim settlement with penalty for delays

Perhaps the biggest operational change introduced under EPS-2026 relates to pension claim processing.

The EPFO has been directed to settle complete pension claims within 20 days. If documents are incomplete, applicants must be informed about deficiencies within the same period.

More importantly, if a valid claim is delayed without sufficient reason, EPFO will have to pay 12% annual interest on the delayed amount. The notification also states that this interest will be recovered from the salary of the responsible EPF Commissioner, introducing personal accountability for administrative delays.

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Family and disability pensions continue

The scheme retains pension benefits for eligible family members, including spouses, children, orphans, disabled children, nominees and dependent parents, wherever applicable.

In cases where there is no surviving spouse but children survive, eligible children will receive an orphan pension equal to 75% of the widow pension.

Similarly, employees who become permanently and totally disabled during service will continue to receive disability pension even without completing the minimum qualifying service, provided at least one month's contribution has been credited to the pension fund.

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Investment rules formalised

EPS-2026 also introduces provisions governing pension fund investments.

Existing pension assets invested in the Central government's Public Account will continue to remain there. Future government contributions from April 1, 2026, onwards will also be invested in the Public Account, with the government assuring an interest rate of not less than 8.5% on these contributions.

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What does EPS 2026 mean for subscribers?

For most EPFO members, the transition from EPS-95 to EPS-2026 will not alter their pension eligibility, contribution structure or pension calculation. Instead, the new scheme primarily modernises the legal framework under the Social Security Code while introducing better governance standards.

The inclusion of higher pension provisions in the scheme itself, mandatory 20-day claim settlement timelines, interest for unjustified delays and formal investment rules are among the most significant changes.

For existing pensioners and EPF subscribers, the message is straightforward: the benefits remain largely intact, but the rules governing administration, accountability and claim settlement have become stronger under the new Employees' Pension Scheme, 2026.