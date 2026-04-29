Big relief for EPS-95 pensioners? Govt may hike pension from ₹1,000 to...

The government is actively considering a revision in the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95), a decision that could impact millions of retirees across India. Currently fixed at ₹1,000 per month, the minimum pension has faced sustained criticism for being inadequate in today’s inflationary environment. Labour unions and pensioners’ associations have intensified demands to raise this floor to ₹7,500, arguing that the existing amount does not meet basic living expenses.

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According to EPFO sources, discussions are underway and a decision could be announced soon. The proposal has also received institutional backing, with a parliamentary committee recommending an upward revision to strengthen social security for retirees.

EPF deposits

The EPS-95 revision debate is unfolding alongside a series of operational and policy developments at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Subscribers are likely to receive an interest credit of 8.25% on EPF deposits for FY26, pending final approval from the Finance Ministry. Once cleared, the amount will be directly credited to accounts.

In a significant step toward improving liquidity access, EPFO is also preparing to roll out ATM-based withdrawals, allowing members to access their provident fund savings more conveniently. This move is expected to reduce dependence on traditional claim processes and improve user experience.

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Record claims

Operational efficiency at EPFO has seen a sharp uptick. During FY 2025–26, the organisation settled a record 8.31 crore claims, compared to 6.01 crore in the previous year. Of these, 5.51 crore claims were related to advance or partial withdrawals, reflecting increased demand for flexible fund access.

Automation has been a key driver of this improvement. Around 71.11% of advance claims were processed within three days through auto-settlement, a notable rise from 59.19% last year. This has significantly reduced manual intervention and improved turnaround time.

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Digital adoption has further streamlined processes. As many as 6.68 crore claims were filed without uploading cheque images, while 1.59 crore members linked their bank accounts without employer approval. Additionally, 70.55 lakh transfer claims were auto-processed, and 29.34 lakh subscribers updated their profiles independently, reducing the need for physical visits.

The momentum has continued into FY27, with 61.03 lakh claims settled in April 2026 alone. Notably, 98.70% of these claims were processed within 20 days, indicating sustained efficiency gains.

E-PRAAPTI

Looking ahead, EPFO is set to launch ‘E-PRAAPTI’ (EPF Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts), a new digital platform aimed at helping members trace and activate old or inactive PF accounts. The portal will initially operate on a member ID basis and later expand to include users without access to legacy account details. Aadhaar-based authentication will enable seamless linking of old accounts with the current Universal Account Number (UAN).

Against this backdrop, the proposed EPS-95 pension hike assumes greater significance. Beyond improving monthly income for pensioners, it reflects a broader push toward strengthening India’s retirement framework. However, any increase will also have fiscal implications, making the government’s final decision a critical policy call balancing welfare and budgetary constraints.