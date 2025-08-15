FASTag annual pass goes live: ₹3,000 gets you 200 toll-free NH trips, here’s how it works

India’s new FASTag Annual Pass officially launched today, offering private vehicle owners up to 200 toll-free crossings on national highways and expressways for a flat fee of ₹3,000 annually.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), has rolled out a game-changing initiative aimed at frequent highway travelers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The FASTag Annual Pass allows non-commercial, private vehicles—cars, jeeps, and vans—to bypass routine toll charges at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas for either 200 trips or 12 months, whichever comes first.

This digital pass is exclusive to private vehicle owners and does not apply to yellow-board taxis, commercial vehicles, buses, state highway tolls, city toll booths, or parking lots. These continue to operate on the standard FASTag pay-per-use system.

The cost of the pass is set at ₹3,000 per vehicle, and it is strictly vehicle-specific—non-transferable and linked to the existing FASTag RFID tag installed on the car. Misuse, such as using the pass on a different vehicle, leads to immediate deactivation.

Benefits

Advertisement

The primary draw is cost savings. Average highway tolls typically range between ₹70–₹100 per trip. With the annual pass, the effective cost drops to ₹15–₹20 per crossing, translating to potential savings of over ₹7,000 per year for regular long-distance drivers.

Additionally, the pass eliminates the hassle of repeated toll recharges. Since it’s prepaid, there’s no risk of FASTag blacklisting due to low balance during covered trips.

How to apply:

To activate the pass, users must visit the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app (available on Android and iOS) or the official NHAI website. The process involves:

Logging in with FASTag-linked credentials.

Uploading required documents: vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), and valid KYC documents.

Paying the ₹3,000 fee online via UPI, card, or net banking.

Activation occurs digitally within two hours of payment and verification. A confirmation SMS follows once the pass goes live.

Where it works:

Advertisement

The pass is valid only on National Highway and Expressway toll plazas managed by NHAI/MoRTH. It does not apply on state highways, city toll roads, or private expressways managed by local or state authorities. In such cases, the regular FASTag balance is used.

Once either the 200-trip cap or the one-year validity ends, the FASTag account automatically switches back to standard usage mode. There is no auto-renewal; users must reapply each year. If a car is sold or transferred, the pass is void.

Key rules to note:

Only one annual pass per vehicle.

Not usable across multiple vehicles.

Reapplying requires full documentation again.

If the pass is misused, access may be permanently disabled.

All user concerns, activation issues, and complaints can be routed via the national FASTag helpline at 1033. Additional information and FAQs are available on the Rajmarg Yatra, IHMCL, and NHAI websites.

The FASTag Annual Pass is seen as a step forward in promoting digital infrastructure and cashless commuting in India. Officials call it a “cost-effective, convenient alternative” for regular highway users, especially those traveling intercity for work or family.