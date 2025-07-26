Flashy weddings, empty wallets: CA breaks down the ₹2 crore big fat Indian wedding trap

Lavish weddings have long been a cultural hallmark in India — but at what cost? According to CA Nitin Kaushik, the real price of a ₹50 lakh celebration isn’t just financial — it’s the wealth and freedom sacrificed along the way.

“Most Indians aren’t broke — they’re just broke after the show,” Kaushik wrote on X (formerly Twitter), calling out a common pattern:

Advertisement

₹50L on weddings

₹8L in loans

₹0 in savings

After the confetti settles, couples often promise: “SIP toh next month se pakka.” But that “next month” rarely comes.

Kaushik shared one real example: a couple he met last year hosted a ₹60 lakh wedding with 300 guests, took an ₹8 lakh personal loan, and made zero investments. A year later, they’re still repaying EMIs, living on rent, and arguing over bills.

“But hey, the haldi pics were fire,” Kaushik adds.

The ₹2 crore weekend

Overspending ₹30 lakh on a wedding that could’ve cost ₹20 lakh? Compound that ₹30L at a modest 12% CAGR over 20 years — it becomes over ₹2 crore. That’s the actual price of one flashy weekend, he warns.

Advertisement

What could ₹30L do instead?

Launch a digital product (₹499 x 1,000 customers = ₹5L/month)

Buy a rental property

Fund a side hustle

Invest and let compounding do its magic

“This isn’t about frugality,” Kaushik says. “It’s about financial foresight.”

Love with ROI

Instead of splurging for a weekend, Kaushik suggests:

Start a joint SIP

Gift term insurance

Plan a sabbatical, not just a honeymoon

Build something — property, purpose, or a product

Kaushik highlighted that India spends ₹3.75 lakh crore annually on weddings. If just 10% — ₹37,500 crore — was invested at 12% CAGR over 20 years, it would grow to ₹2.8 lakh crore. Enough to fund 10 unicorns or build smart cities.

“Yet we pick crackers over compounding,” Kaushik notes.

Advertisement

As he concludes: “It’s not about being boring. It’s about being intentional. Your parents want memories. Your future wants money. Pick your fighter.”